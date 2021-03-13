The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis is now being brutally mocked on Twitter after threatening legal action against the creator of a fake tweet screenshot claiming he tweeted “mommy milky.”

On Friday night, Davis told Mediaite the fake tweet was “100% fake” and plans to take legal action against the deceptive screenshot creator in addition to any blue checkmark Twitter users who shared the dubious tweet.

“100% fake, and he should probably find himself a good defamation attorney ASAP, because I need a new truck, and I’d love nothing more than for him to pay for it for deliberately and maliciously fabricating statements I never made and attributing them to me,” Davis told Mediaite.

Subsequently, following his Friday night talk of litigation, The Federalist co-founder was brutally mocked by lawyers on Twitter who say the legal threat is just a bunch of noise.

First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohn wrote, “Anyone threatened with a lawsuit by Sean should reach out,” to which the popular Twitter legal personality “Respectable Lawyer” responded: “with the anti-slapp fees you could buy a truck or a boat or a truckboat.” With the anti-slapp fees you could buy a truck or a boat or a truckboat. — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 13, 2021 The guy who runs The Federalist is currently Hulk-level mad that people think he tweeted “mommy milky.” https://t.co/bpf4xNNeM7 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 13, 2021 National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss, a partner at the law firm Mark S. Zaid, PC, told Mediaite on Saturday morning there is not “a viable defamation claim.” “The original post was obnoxious, and the poster of it certainly might face a TOS violation from Twitter, but this is not a viable defamation claim,” Moss told Mediaite. “If Davis does bring a lawsuit, he better avoid doing it in a state with a strong anti-SLAPP law.” Trial lawyer Max Kennerly also called out Davis for “dive[ing] right into the good ol’ frivolous lawsuit threat.” Not surprising to see Sean Davis take the worst approach. “That tweet is fake, don’t trust people spreading it” would be effective! Liberal blue checkmarks are typically embarrassed to have spread fake news. Instead, he dives right into the good ol’ frivolous lawsuit threat. https://t.co/8P973heKXa — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 13, 2021 New York City-based attorney Luppe B. Luppen, better known on Twitter as “@southpaw,” also poked fun at the prospects of a Davis lawsuit. Don’t waste your time and money hiring a lawyer to analyze Sean Davis’s as-yet-unfiled mommy milky lawsuit against you. If you’ve got one on retainer and need to give them something fun to do, though, then by all means. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 13, 2021 Davis didn’t respond to a Mediaite request for comment on Saturday morning regarding what type of legal suit he is considering filing over the phony “mommy milky” tweet. Follow the author on Twitter (@ztpetrizzo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]