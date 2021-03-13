comScore Sean Davis Mocked For Threat To Sue Over Mommy Milky Tweet
'FRIVOLOUS'

Federalist Co-Founder Sean Davis Brutally Mocked By Legal Twitter Over His Threat To Sue User Who Sent Out Fake ‘Mommy Milky’ Tweet

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 13th, 2021, 12:34 pm

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis is now being brutally mocked on Twitter after threatening legal action against the creator of a fake tweet screenshot claiming he tweeted “mommy milky.”

On Friday night, Davis told Mediaite the fake tweet was “100% fake” and plans to take legal action against the deceptive screenshot creator in addition to any blue checkmark Twitter users who shared the dubious tweet.

“100% fake, and he should probably find himself a good defamation attorney ASAP, because I need a new truck, and I’d love nothing more than for him to pay for it for deliberately and maliciously fabricating statements I never made and attributing them to me,” Davis told Mediaite.

Subsequently, following his Friday night talk of litigation, The Federalist co-founder was brutally mocked by lawyers on Twitter who say the legal threat is just a bunch of noise.

First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohn wrote, “Anyone threatened with a lawsuit by Sean should reach out,” to which the popular Twitter legal personality “Respectable Lawyer” responded: “with the anti-slapp fees you could buy a truck or a boat or a truckboat.”

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss, a partner at the law firm Mark S. Zaid, PC, told Mediaite on Saturday morning there is not “a viable defamation claim.”

“The original post was obnoxious, and the poster of it certainly might face a TOS violation from Twitter, but this is not a viable defamation claim,” Moss told Mediaite. “If Davis does bring a lawsuit, he better avoid doing it in a state with a strong anti-SLAPP law.”

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly also called out Davis for “dive[ing] right into the good ol’ frivolous lawsuit threat.”

New York City-based attorney Luppe B. Luppen, better known on Twitter as “@southpaw,” also poked fun at the prospects of a Davis lawsuit.

Davis didn’t respond to a Mediaite request for comment on Saturday morning regarding what type of legal suit he is considering filing over the phony “mommy milky” tweet.

Follow the author on Twitter (@ztpetrizzo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: