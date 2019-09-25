comScore

‘Smoking Gun’: Twitter Erupts Over Trump Call Asking Ukrainian President to Investigate Biden

By Ken MeyerSep 25th, 2019, 10:57 am

President Donald Trump released a memorandum of his controversial phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the shocking contents of the call sent Twitter into a meltdown over the talk the two leaders had about Joe Biden.

The transcript shows Trump urging Zelensky multiple times to work with Attorney General Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani to probe the Biden family’s dealings with Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said.

Shortly before the transcript came out, Trump bashed Democrats for their outrage once again and insisted he had a “perfect call” with Zelensky.

Political observers, pundits, journalists and analysts disagreed:

