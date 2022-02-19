Ted Cruz Deletes Tweet With Claim Mounted Canadian Police Trampling Killed Protester, After Daniel Dale Calls Him Out

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) deleted a tweet on Saturday amplifying an inaccurate report that a protester in Canada died at a hospital due to trampling by a Canadian police horse amid trucker protests against Covid vaccine requirements.

Fox News contributor Sara Carter tweeted on Friday that “reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital.”

She issued a correction on Saturday that stated what she was told “from sources on the ground that someone may have died at a hospital during the trampling was wrong.”

“Someone was taken to a hospital with a heart condition -not due to trampling,” Carter added. “I want to clarify this again and apologize for any confusion.”

The Reports I was given earlier yesterday from sources on the ground that someone may have died at a hospital during the trampling was wrong.👇someone was taken to a hospital with a heart condition -not due to trampling.I want to clarify this again and apologize for any confusion pic.twitter.com/FVC2sTeeZy — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 19, 2022

Videos on social media showed mounted Canadian police trying to disperse “Freedom Convoy” protesters with their horses, and protest organizers said on Friday some were “horse-trampled.”

Ottawa Police dispute that claim, and tweeted Saturday, “Anyone who fell got up and walked away.”

The police said that a bicycle was thrown in front of a horse, causing it to “trip.” According to Newsweek, one individual was arrested for “allegedly intentionally harming a police service animal.”

We hear your concern for people on the ground after the horses dispersed a crowd. Anyone who fell got up and walked away. We're unaware of any injuries. A bicycle was thrown at the horse further down the line and caused the horse to trip. The horse was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/tgfsl6uxT7 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted on Saturday that the “false story…was amplified by a number of other prominent people, including Sen. Ted Cruz, and has been retweeted more than 11,000 times.”

Carter’s false story about a death was amplified by a number of other prominent people, including Sen. Ted Cruz, and has been retweeted more than 11,000 times. (The original false tweet remains online.) https://t.co/XUUQTVFZNg pic.twitter.com/iyVK6Dwvtg — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 19, 2022

Cruz soon after deleted his retweet “because the journalist who first reported it now says it was in error.”

“I remain deeply concerned about the abuse—seizing money & employing violence against peaceful protesters—that we’re seeing in Canada,” Cruz added.

