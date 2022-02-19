GOP Rep. Will Introduce Bill to Provide Temporary Asylum to Canadian Trucker Protesters, Compares Trudeau’s Actions to an ‘Authoritarian Regime Like Venezuela’

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Canada’s handling of vaccine mandate protesters to “an authoritarian regime like Venezuela” and said she will introduce legislation to temporarily grant asylum to Canadians protesting vaccine requirements.

“Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela,” the first-term congresswoman tweeted on Saturday.

Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela… 1/3 https://t.co/vT74lCgOZh — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 19, 2022

Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday in an effort to quell the Covid vaccine mandate protesters spurred by “Freedom Convoy” truckers. Under Trudeau’s move, tow truck companies could be compelled to cooperate with government efforts to clear streets.

On Friday, police arrested over 100 people and towed vehicles blocking roadways.

Due to Trudeau’s response to the protests, Herrell argued the U.S. should provide asylum “for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world.”

Just as we provide asylum for political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world. 2/3 — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 19, 2022

She continued in a third tweet that she will introduce legislation related to granting asylum to the Canadian protesters “being persecuted by their own government.”

“We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly,” Herrell added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com