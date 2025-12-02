Trump Fires Off Over 160 Truth Social Posts in Frenetic, Late-Night Blitz

President Donald Trump unleashed a frenetic, late-night posting binge on Monday, flooding Truth Social with more than 160 posts in less than five hours, in a wild spectacle that saw him teeing off on political opponents and policies.

From 7 p.m. to nearly midnight (ET), the president reposted an endless stream of clips, some of which were duplicated in what appeared to be an automatic loop, amplifying MAGA-friendly pundits and conspiracy theories.

The torrent swung between nostalgia – including a ‘Make Christmas Great Again’ video featuring Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 – and a parade of attacks on his usual Democratic targets, from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and former President Barack Obama.

Among them was a clip of Alex Jones, featuring Bed, Bath and Beyond founder Patrick Byrne, whose video carried the bizarre caption: “Michelle Obama may have used Biden’s autopen in the final days of his disastrous administration to pardon key individuals.” Other posts lauded his vow to nullify all of Biden’s Autopen orders.

He also posted what appeared to be an AI-generated video of Elon Musk discussing Trump’s vow to “immediately” revoke temporary protections for Somali migrants.

Even Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was branded a “traitor” — again — in one of the few posts that the president authored himself as Trump rounded on the Democrat and his colleagues who featured in the now-infamous “illegal orders” video of encouraging military personnel to disobey him.

He also demanded the release of disgraced Colorado election official Tina Peters, who is serving a nine-year sentence, writing: “Colorado, FREE TINA PETERS, NOW.”

The spree veered into other theatrics, with clips of users complaining about TikTok strikes and a repost of the moment he called a journalist “stupid.”

Despite the late night, the president was awake by 5:48 a.m. Thursday to proclaim: “TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE BEST! There is nothing even close!!!”