Trump Tweets CDC Warning About Disinfectants — Then Plays it Off with Flurry of Other CDC Tweets

President Donald Trump casually posted a CDC warning about proper use of household cleaners, which he then buried in his timeline by posting nearly a dozen more tweets from that agency, and others.

On Saturday morning, for whatever reason, Trump retweeted a Centers for Disease Control warning that said “Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use,” and instructed readers to “Learn more about cleaning and disinfecting your home.”

Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use. Learn more about cleaning and disinfecting your home: https://t.co/PW0UbW8KeE. pic.twitter.com/rdcR9QJNIR — CDC (@CDCgov) April 24, 2020

But then, Trump quickly filled his timeline with more tweets from the CDC, as well as several other agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration.

After a dozen retweets, the warning about cleaning products was well out of view on Trump’s Twitter feed.

The tweets come days after Trump publicly, and in real time, tried to enlist scientists on his coronavirus task force into a study of ingested or injected disinfectants as a treatment for Covid-19. Trump would later claim that he was being sarcastic, which he TOTALLY was.

The preceding was an example of sarcasm, for anyone who needed to see what one of those looks like.

