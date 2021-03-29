Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Tucker Carlson’s new show, Tucker Carlson Today, launched Monday on Fox Nation, as the network’s prime time star’s presence continues to expand across Fox News Media platforms.

Tucker Carlson Today debuted on Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service. The first episode featured conservative British author Douglas Murray.

“Freedom of speech is under attack,” Carlson said in a video ahead of the show’s debut. “As other media outlets are shrinking and pushing for censorship, we are expanding and speaking freely. We will not be silenced or canceled.”

New episodes will stream every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and will feature “in-depth, unfiltered conversations with the people shaping America’s future, taking a deeper dive into the most vital issues, with the honesty and clarity you deserve,” Carlson said.

Future episodes will feature Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and author J.D. Vance.

Tucker Carlson’s prime time show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, is regularly the most-watched show in cable news. In 2020, Carlson had its highest-rated year ever, and was the most-watched cable news show in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Tucker Carlson Today will be available to Fox Nation subscribers only. In April, Carlson will launch his documentary series, Tucker Carlson Originals, also on Fox Nation, as part of a multi-year deal.

