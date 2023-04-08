Twitter Changes NPR Label That Sparked Backlash

Twitter removed the “state-affiliated media” label it had affixed on NPR’s account this week, replacing it with a new designation describing the nonprofit media company as “government funded.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk initially defended the decision to slap NPR with a label that placed the editorially independent outlet in the same category as state-controlled propaganda outlets like Russia’s RT. When questioned by NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn who noted that the outlet is not controlled by the U.S. government, however, Musk admitted the label “might not be accurate.”

NPR said it would not be using Twitter until the “false label” was removed.

Musk has apparently re-evaluated since then. On Saturday, the label was changed from “state-affiliated” to “government funded.” NPR receives 1% of its funding directly from the U.S. government.

Allyn was first to report the change in label. He said Musk told him other institutions would be getting the label as well, but pointed out that Musk’s car company “Tesla, which has received billions of dollars in government subsidies over the years, does not appear to have the label.”

Tesla, which has received billions of dollars in government subsidies over the years, does not appear to have the label. — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) April 8, 2023

This story is developing.

