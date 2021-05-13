comScore Twitter Loves New CDC Graphic on Masks

Twitter Loves The New CDC Graphic Showing How Nuts You Can Get With Your Vaccinated Friends

By Leia IdlibyMay 13th, 2021, 4:19 pm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that those who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus can essentially shed their masks — prompting Twitter users to joke about all the things they can finally do again.

Following Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s announcement, the CDC posted a graphic listing all the activities vaccinated people can partake in, both in and outdoors:

The graphic shows that vaccinated people can enjoy every listed activity without having to wear a mask, while those who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear a face covering in public.

Twitter users were quick to quip about the updated guidelines, prompting some hilarious CDC graphic inspired memes:

Twitter users also cracked jokes about all the other activities vaccinated Americans can do thanks to the CDC, such as “allowing puppies into the office when things reopen.”

