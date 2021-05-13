Twitter Loves The New CDC Graphic Showing How Nuts You Can Get With Your Vaccinated Friends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that those who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus can essentially shed their masks — prompting Twitter users to joke about all the things they can finally do again.

Following Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s announcement, the CDC posted a graphic listing all the activities vaccinated people can partake in, both in and outdoors:

The new CDC graphic: pic.twitter.com/LsmfY3ujpL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 13, 2021

The graphic shows that vaccinated people can enjoy every listed activity without having to wear a mask, while those who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear a face covering in public.

Twitter users were quick to quip about the updated guidelines, prompting some hilarious CDC graphic inspired memes:

ALL THE STOPLIGHTS ARE GREEN pic.twitter.com/SnZGnEmHlU — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 13, 2021

The CDC said pic.twitter.com/chQcus96wz — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 13, 2021

Twitter users also cracked jokes about all the other activities vaccinated Americans can do thanks to the CDC, such as “allowing puppies into the office when things reopen.”

*touches ear* getting word now the CDC says ditching your mask works best if paired with your workplace allowing puppies into the office when things reopen — Mark Berman (@markberman) May 13, 2021

CDC announces we no longer have to put Steve Scalise on the Sunday shows — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 13, 2021

Next CDC update is just going to be that Suit Supply ad with no further comment — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 13, 2021

cdc really said spit in my mouth https://t.co/dO75LhVpDn — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 13, 2021

CDC announces if you are fully vaccinated you may continue to do what you’ve been doing for the past 6-8 weeks. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 13, 2021

Silence from the CDC on whether Twitter avatars should remain masked — steve kolowich (@stevekolowich) May 13, 2021

CDC says Fox can officially stop producing episodes of The Masked Singer — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) May 13, 2021

Me and the boys after reading the latest CDC guidance pic.twitter.com/44PdL1caur — Matt Ford (@fordm) May 13, 2021

CDC ok’s use of setups across America. No word yet on punchlines. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 13, 2021

I was just thinking about how charismatic and slightly flirty the CDC is being with us — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) May 13, 2021

I think cargo shorts are banned. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 13, 2021

CDC* Future 🤝 mask off — adam harris (@AdamHSays) May 13, 2021

cdc guidance says the boys are officially back in town — Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) May 13, 2021

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can now continue to listen to ambient music alone in their homes, thinking about the crushing weight of existence — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) May 13, 2021

