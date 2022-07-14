Twitter Suspends Liberal Group That Called For Intimidating Supreme Court Justices

Twitter has suspended the far-left group Ruth Sent Us, which has been heavily criticized for their calls to intimidate Supreme Court justices.

Since the leak and May publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade – a result that ended up happening – Ruth Sent Us has called for protesting at the homes of the conservative justices on the nation’s highest court – Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, and Samuel Alito, who wrote both the draft and final opinion.

Ruth Sent Us previously published a map of the justices’ homes, which was removed by Google for violating its terms of service. The organization was also briefly suspended by TikTok before its account was restored.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group has stated. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

Looks like Twitter finally suspended Ruth Sent Us pic.twitter.com/5hZMJoevC7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 14, 2022

According to the right-wing watchdog Influence Watch, “The protests included women dressed up as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian novel about a future society in which women are systematically raped. Protestors also walked into a mass at a Catholic church with one protestor shouting, ‘For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women.'”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com