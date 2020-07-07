comScore

Twitter Unloads on Katie and Stephen Miller Over Family Separation Book Quote: ‘Literal Sociopaths’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 7th, 2020, 9:30 am

Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter users reacted with a mixture of horror and derision to a quote from Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller — wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller — in which she said visiting a migrant detention facility didn’t instill her with compassion for separated families.

On Monday night’s edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, host Rachel Maddow read an excerpt from NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff’s new book Separated: Inside an American Tragedy:

Katie Miller told Jacob, quote, ‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently. I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.’

Jacob responds, ‘It didn’t work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?’ He asked, exasperated.

‘No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate, why do we need to have Little Havana?’

That excerpt touched off a flood of outrage from blue check Twitter, who expressed varying degrees of revulsion for Miller’s quote.

Despite the fact that Miller and her husband are Jewish, references to the Nazis were a recurring theme, including from Democratic congressional candidate Shannon Freshour, who is trying to unseat Ohio Republican Jim Jordan.

Much of the fire was focused on the Millers as a couple.

Others raised alarms about Miller’s current responsibilities, which include communications for the Mike Pence-led coronavirus task force.

Katie Miller herself was infected with the coronavirus in May, but has since recovered.

