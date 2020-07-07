Twitter users reacted with a mixture of horror and derision to a quote from Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller — wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller — in which she said visiting a migrant detention facility didn’t instill her with compassion for separated families.

On Monday night’s edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, host Rachel Maddow read an excerpt from NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff’s new book Separated: Inside an American Tragedy:

Katie Miller told Jacob, quote, ‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently. I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.’ Jacob responds, ‘It didn’t work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?’ He asked, exasperated. ‘No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate, why do we need to have Little Havana?’

That excerpt touched off a flood of outrage from blue check Twitter, who expressed varying degrees of revulsion for Miller’s quote.

As a Cuban-American, I call BS on trashing Little Havana as some kind of ghetto. Little Havana is an inspiring and quintessentially AMERICAN place. You’re allowed to love your country AND your family’s culture. Just like Katie Miller loves her white supremacist culture. https://t.co/RRvQDlePOn — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 7, 2020

Pence communications director Katie Miller on whether she’s a white nationalist: “No, but …” https://t.co/bZs0zwlhR5 — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 7, 2020

There’s a special place in Hell reserved for Katie Miller and the other Trump cronies who only know cruelty toward children.https://t.co/E5xO6Cxczz https://t.co/3K9xyJLXRa — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) July 7, 2020

I really hope that someday Katie Miller’s children are ripped out of her arms and sent to live with a nice, loving Mexican family. https://t.co/jQtV6Pwesw — Sean Kent (@seankent) July 7, 2020

someone explained to me why she thinks that child separation at the border has something to do with assimilation? https://t.co/Hr3sSkNSau — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) July 7, 2020

Monsters, the lot of them. https://t.co/3E2TK1FBrx — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) July 7, 2020

Despite the fact that Miller and her husband are Jewish, references to the Nazis were a recurring theme, including from Democratic congressional candidate Shannon Freshour, who is trying to unseat Ohio Republican Jim Jordan.

Reading those Katie Miller quotes and all I can think is about a book I read a couple of years ago called “Hitler’s Furies” about the women who supported and proudly helped the Holocaust hppen. They were pure and proudly evil toohttps://t.co/4ESzQ5eQpx — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) July 7, 2020

Katie Miller was also responsible for the press release that said there were 1488 children in ICE custody. She’s a Nazi, and no one should feel bad when bad things happen to Nazis. https://t.co/Pa0vtRzCG1 — Emily of the State (@EmilyGorcenski) May 8, 2020

This is how Nazi Germany was able to murder millions of people because of people like this ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/TIPMXSnflH — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) July 7, 2020

Much of the fire was focused on the Millers as a couple.

Reminder: Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller and there are both terrible people with atrocities on their hands. https://t.co/70oQFhiYEp — ilyseh (@ilyseh) July 7, 2020

it takes a certain kind of person to be like, Voldemort is my guy. So hot — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) July 7, 2020

“when I have kids” – Katie miller pic.twitter.com/VRCu0sp6gG — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) July 7, 2020

#KatieMiller and Steven Miller found each other and they’re soulmates, so hang in there singles! — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) July 7, 2020

the Millers drink puppy blood as an aperitif https://t.co/ERlMtacBF2 — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2020

Wow, Stephen Miller found the right woman — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 7, 2020

So for those wondering how Stephen Miller found himself someone willing to marry him? Introducing Katie Miller…folks. https://t.co/UqGRsqwi9o — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) July 7, 2020

Katie Miller will think differently when she gives birth and the devil comes to collect the baby Stephen owes him. pic.twitter.com/gUOd2Ip61h — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 7, 2020

Others raised alarms about Miller’s current responsibilities, which include communications for the Mike Pence-led coronavirus task force.

Turn on the sound, take a moment & listen to this. Then get angry. This is the person responsible for press & public information on #COVID. If she didn’t care about kids being ripped from their parents, methinks she is unlikely to care about our families dying. We deserve better. https://t.co/dkwsBfTKDT — Karen Tumlin (@KarenTumlin) July 7, 2020

Katie Miller: Married Stephen Miller. Not at all moved by seeing kids in cages up close. Now in charge of communications for our government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/ff0XC1Q7J1 — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) July 7, 2020

Katie Miller herself was infected with the coronavirus in May, but has since recovered.

