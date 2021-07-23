While the Covid-19 vaccine has been hailed as a modern medicinal miracle, there have been varying levels of enthusiasm regarding the shot.

Brazilian sports reporter Leandro Chaves took his exuberance to the next level.

While receiving the vaccine, Chaves narrated his experience with all the energy and flair that you might expect from a soccer announcer.

Brazilian reporter @leandrochaves narrating his vaccination in real-time like a game-winning goal is fantastic ⚽️👍 #golaçopic.twitter.com/KIGjVNpJyP — David Biller (@DLBiller) July 23, 2021

His theatrics might not have been aimed at a Neymar goal, but they still provided an amazing bit of entertainment and shed light on how happy some are to be finally receiving the vaccine.

Twitter was loving Chaves’ reaction, with some using it as a moment in which the vaccine could be promoted, while others joked that they would have been tossed from the premises for acting that way:

While global vaccine hesitancy has persisted, it is good to see some, especially those in a position of influence, embracing the science and receiving the shot.

This is fantastic. https://t.co/ADhsmuh8pa — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 23, 2021

when i did this i was asked to please step outside sir there are like thousands calmly waiting in line and youre upsetting them https://t.co/LsHKEjRiIZ — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) July 23, 2021

I didn’t understand a word but I enjoyed this 😆 https://t.co/4ZTlzXZOmg — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) July 23, 2021

It’s a celebration! Embrace the miracle! Get the shot and let’s be done with this thing already! https://t.co/dRsUsUN480 — Scott Neustadter (@iamthepuma) July 23, 2021

Watch above.

