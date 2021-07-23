WATCH: Brazilian Soccer Reporter Goes Viral for Epic Running Commentary of His Own Vaccination

While the Covid-19 vaccine has been hailed as a modern medicinal miracle, there have been varying levels of enthusiasm regarding the shot.

Brazilian sports reporter Leandro Chaves took his exuberance to the next level.

While receiving the vaccine, Chaves narrated his experience with all the energy and flair that you might expect from a soccer announcer.

His theatrics might not have been aimed at a Neymar goal, but they still provided an amazing bit of entertainment and shed light on how happy some are to be finally receiving the vaccine.

Twitter was loving Chaves’ reaction, with some using it as a moment in which the vaccine could be promoted, while others joked that they would have been tossed from the premises for acting that way:

While global vaccine hesitancy has persisted, it is good to see some, especially those in a position of influence, embracing the science and receiving the shot.

Watch above.

