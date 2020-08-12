WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds News Conference at the White House

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at the White House beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT. on Wednesday night.

The press briefing will come as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wrap up their first joint news conference together after Harris was named the running mate for Biden, the presumptive democratic nominee. Following the announcement, Trump unveiled his new attack against Harris, referring to her as “Phony Kamala” before ripping her track record during Tuesday’s news conference.

On Wednesday, Trump has congratulated and praised Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is now the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District — for her campaign. Greene, though, is a noted QAnon supporter who has faced backlash from both sides of aisle.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Also on Twitter Wednesday, Trump announced federal funding for transportation system for over a dozen places and ripped Bill Maher. His briefing also comes on the heels of a report that nearly ceased all of his intelligence briefings after a Russian-funded bounty program reportedly killed US troops.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]