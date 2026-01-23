White House Posts AI Slop of Trump and a Penguin in Greenland, Which Doesn’t Have Penguins

On Friday, the White House’s official X account posted an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump walking toward Greenland’s flag, hand-in-hand — or wing — with an American flag-touting penguin, even though penguins do not live in Greenland and are found almost exclusively in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Embrace the penguin,” read the post’s caption.

Embrace the penguin. pic.twitter.com/kKlzwd3Rx7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2026

On Wednesday in Davos, the president spoke at the World Economic Forum, once again demanding that the U.S. take over Greenland, which is part of Denmark. He went on to allege that he has the “framework” and the “concept of a deal” regarding the Arctic territory, citing “national security” reasons.

Notably, however, a 1951 treaty allows the U.S. to strengthen its military presence on the island, where it already maintains a base.

The White House’s latest promotion of AI slop — and its failure to Google whether or not penguins are native to Greenland — has already picked up traction on social media.

“Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly,” wrote @patriottakes on X in reference to the flub.

There are no penguins in Greenland. All Penguins live in the southern hemisphere except one species from the Galapagos Islands. Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly. https://t.co/aDroJeLycP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2026

The former Canadian Minister of Defense, Jason Kenney, wrote on Friday via X that just this week, during his speech in Davos, Trump “confused Iceland and Greenland multiple times, and now his staff is confusing Antarctica with Greenland… The most powerful nation on Earth being run like a clown show.”

In the same week as his humiliating climb down on Greenland, he confused Iceland and Greenland multiple times, and now his staff is confusing Antarctica with Greenland (penguins inhabit the former, not the latter.) The most powerful nation on Earth being run like a clown show. https://t.co/CtKyuY1z3T — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@jkenney) January 23, 2026

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson even chimed in, writing, “We must be invading Antarctica because Greenland has no penguins, nor does the North Pole.”

We must be invading Antarctica because Greenland has no penguins, nor does the North Pole. https://t.co/YkLuTgP6GL — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 23, 2026

Rasmus Jarlov, a conservative Member of Parliament in Denmark, summed up the situation fittingly, writing on X, “The message from the White House is clear: Trump belongs in Greenland as much as penguins do.”

The message from the White House is clear:

Trump belongs in Greenland as much as penguins do. https://t.co/wkl2F0Sim0 — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) January 24, 2026

