CNN’s John Harwood drew some criticism Sunday evening and into Monday for an…odd tweet about Fox News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, and he got “ratioed” to boot.

The post in question was a quote-retweet from Anderson, who put up a screenshot of an appearance on Fox News from her home, per stay-at-home orders, and remarking on the items visible in the background. Harwood’s comment was that “somebody appears pretty skilled at putting on her own TV makeup.”

somebody appears pretty skilled at putting on her own TV makeup https://t.co/iuMrrK51Pi — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 5, 2020

That didn’t go over very well, and at the time of this posting (Monday afternoon), the ratio was showing it.



The retweets and replies were likewise boisterous, including noting the ratio, as The Hill’s Joe Concha did here:

Sexism, sexist, mansplaining… these were all words that came up.

That is an extremely misogynistic, chauvinistic form of mansplaining how a woman should wear her make up or present herself. Obviously you have incredibly small genitalia and need a really good smack in the face @JohnJHarwood https://t.co/pJkvR8jlwc — Stelio Savante (@StelioSavante) April 5, 2020

Not one of my go-to pick up lines — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) April 6, 2020

Really really sexist dude. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) April 5, 2020

You’re either being creepy or sexist… neither is okay. — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 5, 2020

Not to mention just general blank stares.

Wtf???? — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 6, 2020

Dude. Why would you tweet this? — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) April 5, 2020

John, what are you doing? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 5, 2020

I'm not entirely sure what you're trying to say here, John. But I know I don't like it. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 5, 2020

That was thirsty of him — LegallyBae (@legallybae) April 5, 2020

There was even a Wikipedia editing war.

So thirsty — LegallyBae (@legallybae) April 5, 2020

We found this now corrected addition in the revision history at Wikipedia’s entry for Harwood.



While others brought up older tweets.

Fox’s Anderson did not reply to the tweet. Mediaite emailed Harwood for comment but did not receive a reply before the time of this article’s publication.

