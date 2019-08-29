The “Yang Gang” — the nickname for supporters of presidential candidate Andrew Yang — is furious at a CNN over poll graphic displayed on New Day on Wednesday which included Beto O’Rourke, at 1% but not Yang, who clocked in at 3%.

The “Top Choice Nominee” graphic cited a Quinnipiac poll showing former VP Joe Biden in the lead with 32%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 19%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders at 15%. It then had a second row with Sen. Kamala Harris at 7%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5%, and skipped right over Yang to include O’Rourke’s at 1%.

The Yang Gang noticed and called CNN out — getting the hashtag #YangMediaBlackout to trend on Twitter as a result.

“Yang is at 3%. This is fake news,” one Twitter user wrote. “The #YangMediaBlackout is out of control. I find it disgusting to see networks such as CNN and MSNBC deliberately hiding @AndrewYang from the public eye,” wrote another.

The #YangMediaBlackout is out of control. I find it disgusting to see networks such as CNN and MSNBC deliberately hiding @AndrewYang from the public eye. Once or twice might be accidental, but they seem to do it whenever a poll shows Yang surging.

The #YangGang deserves better. pic.twitter.com/CmWiwqOPUj — Detective Luis (@detectiveluis_) August 29, 2019

CNN did later correct the graphic on Anderson Cooper 360:

This is a bad poll for @JoeBiden. The “progressive bloc” is electrifying and that is the new definition of electable. pic.twitter.com/Rk3CBKUFEJ — Van Jones (@VanJones68) August 28, 2019

Yang supporters said this is part of a larger media blackout which refuses to cover the presidential campaign of Yang. Even 538 pollster Nate Silver said that Yang gets “very scant and skeptical” coverage from the media. The Twitter revolt even got #YangMediaBlackout trending.

This is pretty fair, tbh. The polling threshold isn’t very high. And at least 2 candidates (Yang, Buttigieg) made it despite initially getting very scant & skeptical media coverage. https://t.co/tmCzuPipzi — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 29, 2019

#YangMediaBlackout CNN: “We have decided that if @AndrewYang didn’t exist, these would be the top 6 from the Quinnipiac poll, so despite Yang polling 3% in this poll, there is no point in displaying him in the top 6.”#YangGang #Yang2020 #WhoIsAndrewYang? pic.twitter.com/S3geCQ0HC9 — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) August 28, 2019 We will not be silenced. Yang is who we want. We are the largest voting block. Millenials and Gen Z will run this country and we have decided that we want a Gen Xer now and not another Boomer. It’s time. — Lesbians4Yang (@Lesbians4Yang) August 29, 2019

When you want to demonstrate to others how insidious the #YangMediaBlackout has been, show them this graphic. https://t.co/mFMqzuAOvU — Steve Marchand (@marchandsteve) August 29, 2019

Frankly, it’s disgusting that the mainstream media is smearing and erasing non-establishment candidates. CNN should be ashamed of themselves for their #YangMediaBlackout — jenn 🧢🌹 (@AndrewYangFacts) August 29, 2019

Now that @AndrewYang is polling higher than 2/3 of the remaining candidates, can we end the irresponsible #YangMediaBlackout? #YangGang pic.twitter.com/RjLX16J37k — Scott Sanchez (@scottsanchez) August 29, 2019

Yes @cnn may have fixed their graphic after our outcry yesterday but this has been happening for months. We can’t allow a #YangMediaBlackout. Check this out from a few months back…it’s amazing the momentum we’ve built when it took MSM a while to even acknowledge his existence pic.twitter.com/gcjxqNu30x — Yang is how we beat Trump (@gang4610) August 29, 2019

Well there you have it, the man vs woman identity politics battle that MSM wants. How about someone who is in touch with the technological revolution we are in and how to solve it? Not divisive enough? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #YangMediaBlackout https://t.co/hvcc7eGXAe — Tyrene Pamstein (@TyrenePamstein) August 29, 2019

Later in the day, CNN amended the graphic to include Yang. But they do not appear to have addressed the New Day omission — or issued any type of correction or clarification. Mediaite has reached out to CNN for comment, and will update this post if they respond.

