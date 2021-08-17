The Taliban taking over most of Afghanistan, including Kabul and the presidential palace — where they posed with U.S. guns.

A helicopter rushing U.S. personnel from the embassy in Kabul.

Afghans running to and on the Kabul airport runway to flee the country.

Afghans hanging onto and falling out of U.S. military planes.

The pictures and reports of these events show the inevitable consequences of a withdrawal that President Joe Biden dismissed or disregarded. The first two being examples of the former and the last two as examples of the latter.

The U.S. efforts in Afghanistan have been undone so quickly after Washington spent trillions of dollars there over almost 20 years after 9/11. Whatever you may think of the war and whether the United States should have withdrawn, there is no way to spin the consequences of what has transpired in Afghanistan.

It’s so bad that even the friendly mainstream media has bailed on Biden to report this doom and gloom. The MSM has rightly criticized the administration from how it conducted the withdrawal to it abandoning the Afghan translators and others that helped U.S. forces. The MSM has also covered the part about the administration leaving behind the women who will again live under repressive Taliban rule. The optics of the immoral abandonment cannot be ignored.

The Atlantic has published pieces, including ones headlined “Biden’s Betrayal of Afghans Will Live in Infamy,” “The Taliban’s Return Is Catastrophic for Women,” “A Moment for Soul-Searching” and “Afghanistan Is Your Fault.”

On Sunday, The New York Times’s David Sanger gave a searing indictment of Biden, though he appeared to also blame the Trump administration for the deal it made with the Taliban in February 2020 even though Biden didn’t have to follow it and could have — as he has done with most Trump policies — reversed it.

Sanger wrote:

Mr. Biden will go down in history, fairly or unfairly, as the president who presided over a long-brewing, humiliating final act in the American experiment in Afghanistan. After seven months in which his administration seemed to exude much-needed competence — getting more than 70 percent of the country’s adults vaccinated, engineering surging job growth and making progress toward a bipartisan infrastructure bill — everything about America’s last days in Afghanistan shattered the imagery.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by NBC, ABC and CNN on Sunday, while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was taken to task on TODAY . One of his comments from that interview was later ridiculed on CNN.

Additionally, the mainstream media has used Biden’s words on Afghanistan against him.

On July 8, Biden said, “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy … of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable [to Vietnam].”

Over the weekend, that “circumstance” happened as U.S. military helicopters took U.S. embassy personnel from the embassy compound to the Kabul airport. This resembled what happened in 1975 in Saigon, where U.S. personnel were airlifted and evacuated as the United States went on to lose the Vietnam War.

Also on July 8, Biden said, “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” Except that it was inevitable.

NBC News published a piece asserting that Biden’s statements on not only Afghanistan but also Covid have “come back to haunt him.”

Despite the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan, Biden hasn’t made verbal statements about what’s been happening in six days. Only on Monday did Biden cut short his vacation at Camp David to return to the White House to address the nation later that afternoon. A return that happened in part due to the nonstop media coverage of what is happening in that country. It was a disgraceful speech in which he stood by his withdrawal decision while blaming our allies and not the Taliban, nor himself. Following the speech, Biden left without taking questions from the press and went right back to Camp David.

If only the MSM’s critical coverage of Biden could be applied on a daily basis like it has been on this story, the American would people stand to benefit. Subjects like the border crisis, Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling, and negotiating with Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — all could use a more critical examination, to name just a few.

But at least the MSM has critically been covering what has been Biden’s biggest foreign policy disaster yet. Better late than never.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.