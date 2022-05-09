CNN’s Laura Jarrett Defends Protests Outside Justices’ Homes: ‘A Conversation About Civility … Misses the Mark’

CNN’s Laura Jarrett defended protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Politico obtained a draft decision that would overturn Roe and reported on it last week. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, condemned the leak, and announced an investigation into who leaked it.

“This is a question about civility, the frustration people feel is personal. Where’s the line? Obviously, we see the apparent arson at an anti-abortion nonprofit. Violence is always over the line,” asked CNN’s John Avlon during Monday’s New Day. “But the real questions and conversations today about protests outside Supreme Court justices’ houses, particularly Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh. Where do you think that line is?”

Jarrett said:

I think for a lot of people a conversation about civility feels like it misses the mark when constitutional rights that you believed that you had for over 50 years are about to be overturned. The justices have security. So far all of the protests have seem overwhelmingly nonviolent. There are plenty of protests that happen every single day in

this country around the country at abortion clinics, blocking women from getting into clinics. And we don’t cover those as if there’s four-alarm fires. So yes, there are going to be protests in front of Kavanaugh’s house because people are angry, and as long as they stay nonviolent, I think for most of the people who are watching it, you can understand where they’re coming from, even if you may think politically it’s not the right thing, you can understand sort of where that animated feeling is coming from.

To protest outside private property is inexcusable no matter the cause. The protests outside the houses of Kavanaugh and Roberts and the planned protests outside the homes of the other conservative justices – Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion – are nothing short of an intimidation campaign. If those protesters are angry at the justices, they should join the protests that have been occurring outside the Supreme Court, which is public property.

How would Jarrett feel if there were protests outside her home? Not happy. And rightly so.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.