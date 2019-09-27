Donald Trump lashed out at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff over Schiff’s satirical paraphrase of a whistleblower complaint detailing Trump’s criminality, and announced that he is “calling for him to immediately resign from Congress” over the bit.

Shortly after misidentifying an apostrophe — and conferring upon it the power to transform made-up words into actual words — Trump dramatically announced a call for Schiff to resign from Congress.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it….” Trump wrote, displaying his mastery of punctuation with the liddle-known four-dotted ellipsis.

“….sound horrible,” he continued, adding “an me sound guilty.”

Allow me to add a courtesy apostrophe to make that make sense.

“HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” Trump concluded.

Trump is referring to Schiff’s opening remarks at Thursday’s hearing on the whistleblower complaint, which Schiff read in a satirical voice that he would later painfully describe as “parody” when Republicans on the committee, in similarly painful fashion, pretended not to understand the clear meaning of Schiff’s comments.

Despite the fact that Schiff disclaimed his reading by noting it was “Shortened of its rambling character, and in not so many words,” Trump is now demanding Schiff’s resignation from Congress, in what can only be a prelude to Attorney General William Barr’s forthcoming legal brief “Divination of the Motivations of the Gallus Gallus Domesticus vis a vis Thoroughfare Traversal is Outside Purview of Justice Department.”

Although unlikely to succeed, Trump’s demand for Schiff’s head does at least remind people of the “graphic evidence” that Trump “betrayed his oath of office.”

Watch Schiff’s full remarks above, via C-Span 3.

