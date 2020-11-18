Fox & Friends quizzed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Donald Trump’s sudden firing of a top DHS official who debunked his election conspiracy theories, and the delays holding up the transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a Wednesday morning interview, the Fox News morning hosts confronted McEnany on the firing of Chris Krebs — a Trump appointee who was a top DHS official charged with overseeing cybersecurity efforts. Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade called the dismissal “a bit of a surprise.”

“He basically feels like he did the right thing,” Kilmeade said of Krebs. “Did he have a pattern of things, Kayleigh, that the president expressed to you that was bothering the president, or was it just this one?”

McEnany said that Trump took issue with Krebs calling the 2020 election the “most secure” in American history — baselessly alleging that widespread fraud took place on the president’s watch.

“So to come out say it’s the most secure election in American history, that’s just not an accurate statement, and it seems like a partisan attempt to just hit back at the president as he pursues important litigation,” said McEnany — seeming to boast about her own administration’s inability to conduct a fair election.

But Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy challenged McEnany.

“Maybe the Department of Homeland Security just couldn’t find anything,” Doocy said.

McEnany rattled off a series of election fraud claims, which are either unsubstantiated, inconsequential, or both, and said, “maybe he should look around at just public news information that’s out there, and he can find all the evidence he needs.”

From there, Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt shifted gears to ask about the administration’s unwillingness to begin the transition.

“If the president doesn’t win,” Earhardt said of an election that the president did not win, “And Joe Biden — it’s proven that he is the elected president, what happens with the transfer of power? Will it be peaceful?”

“This president has always said he will engage in a peaceful transfer of power if the facts bear out that way,” McEnany replied. “But the president believes, and so too do many others, that if every legal vote is counted, he will remain president.”

Kilmeade pressed the issue.

“We understand the Biden team is getting concerned because they want to be able to coordinate on the coronavirus, as well as intelligence issues,” he said. “Do you think even if the president ends up finding votes that gets him the victory, it would hurt just to read the Biden people in, just so months down the line, if Joe Biden becomes president he won’t be able to say, ‘Hey, if I only had those months back, we wouldn’t have had these negative things happen?'”

McEnany replied that the General Services Administration is responsible for declaring “ascertainment for an election.” The press secretary claimed that the GSA is “independent of us” but failed to note that it is run by a Trump appointee, Emily Murphy — who has the sole power to ascertain the election results.

As to the Biden team’s concerns about not being brought up to speed on the government’s Covid-19 operation, McEnany said that Trump has “left an infrastructure in place where he believes Covid can be handled. And we believe that we will do so going forward in a second Trump administration.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

