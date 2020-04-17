Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to mislead Dr. Anthony Fauci into a feud with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but Fauci wouldn’t bite — and wound up substantially agreeing with Biden.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host tried to shop a quote from the former VP to Fauci, but added her own misleading spin and an outright fabrication in an attempt to rile the infectious disease expert, who has been a trusted voice of authority on the White House coronavirus task force.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls this plan of yours and the president’s vague and inconsistent, and this is what Joe Biden said about it just moments ago,” Ingraham said, then played a few knitted-together snippets of Biden’s CNN town hall appearance.

“I wouldn’t call it a plan, I think what he’s done is he’s kind of punted. He’s decided that he’s doesn’t have the right to make the call for the country,” Biden said in the clip, which then jump-cut to Biden adding “This isn’t going to be over until we have a vaccine.”

With a mocking tone, Ingraham repeated “Punted, you punted, all of you people working on this…”

We interrupt this sentence to point out that that’s not what Biden said, he said that Trump punted by first asserting he had total authority to control the actions of states, but then releasing voluntary guidelines — crucially without taking responsibility for equipping states to take advantage of them.

That’s what Biden said in the rest of the sentence that Ingraham’s editing team cut off: “this ain’t going to be over till we have a vaccine, and we’re not going to be able to really make significant changes in the three phases the president’s talking about or any phases until we’re able to test much more broadly.”

We now resume Ingraham’s sentence, already in progress.

“… and apparently he’s claiming that you didn’t listen to yourself, since you are a scientist,” Ingraham added.

“I don’t know what you mean by I didn’t listen to myself,” Dr. Fauci said with a laugh, adding “You got to explain that to me Laura. What does that mean?”

“He said they’re not listening to the scientists…” Ingraham said.

We interrupt this sentence to point out that Biden did not say “they’re not listening to the scientists” anywhere in the clip Ingraham played for Dr. Fauci — or anywhere else during that CNN town hall appearance. Back to Ingraham.

“He said they’re not listening to the scientists, they’re punting, and basically it’s not over until there’s a vaccine. So your response to Biden,” Ingraham said.

“Well there’s truth to that. It’s not going to be over to the point of our being able to not do any mitigation until we have a scientifically sound safe and effective vaccine,” Fauci said, agreeing with Biden.

“But that does not mean that we can’t approach a significant degree of normality,” he continued, then described the guidelines (emphasis mine).

One of the things that we said very clearly that throughout all of those phases, there’s a baseline level of care that we would have to be addressing that we didn’t have before we had this outbreak. So whether you’re in Phase 1 and still tightened up a bit or you’ve already graduated to Phase 3, there are still guidelines for all phases. That’s what we feel is going to be safeguarding any explosion which we hope will never happen, and if it does, one of the requirements of this is to make sure we have the capability of jumping all over that. So I don’t think there’s any inconsistency there.

This is substantially similar to what Biden said in the town hall, during which he criticized Trump’s leadership and inability to equip states with the tools to move safely through these phases, like testing — which Dr. Fauci has been warning about since day one.

To be fair, may interviewers have tried to instigate tension between Dr. Fauci and Trump, but not by misleading him and fabricating quotes. That’s all Ingraham.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.