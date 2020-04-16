‘I Wouldn’t Call it a Plan’: Biden Hits White House Re-Opening Guidelines, Says Trump ‘Kind of Punted’

The White House, on Thursday, released guidelines for a reopening of the United States. But former Vice President Joe Biden believes that President Donald Trump actually “punted” on offering a plan.

Appearing on a CNN town hall Thursday night, Biden said that the president essentially abdicated the decision to reopen — after earlier in the week claiming he has “total” authority to issue that decree.

“I wouldn’t call it a plan,” Biden said of the White House guidelines. “I think what he’s done, he’s kind of punted. He’s decided that he doesn’t have the right to make the call for the country. And he talks about phases that — in a generic sense seem to me from all I’ve learned, and all I’ve listened, and my morning briefs from the docs I’ve talked to — is not irrational. But it doesn’t give you any hard guidelines.”

Amid increasing debate over when and how to reopen the country, Biden says he favors a more measured approach.

“The way I think through that is I err on the side of caution,” he said. “Look, I think it’s a false choice to say you have to choose between the economy and our health. If you don’t fix the health side of it, the economy’s never going to get right. You’re never going to be back in that place. You’re never going to be in the place where you get to remotely a new normal.”

Watch above, via CNN.

