Joe Biden Cemented His Partnership With Kamala Harris This Week

President Joe Biden removed all doubt this week as to whether he is ride-or-die for Vice President Kamala Harris — if any such doubt even remained.

Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten nearly the attention she deserves from a mainstream press that doesn’t seem to have an appreciation for the history being made every day of this administration, but a good many of the 85 million Americans who voted for the Biden/Harris ticket do — and this week was a good one for them. While the genuine affection and respect that Harris and Biden have for each other has long been evident, the recent past offers several concrete examples.

Since taking office, the VP has been a fixture at the President’s side, “the last one out of the room,” as Biden says, and that dynamic is evident in the many photos that feature Biden in settings that presidents often handle solo — bill signings, Oval Office photo ops — with Harris right there as well.

This imagery alone is a thrilling message to every American who sees themselves or their daughters in Kamala Harris’ firsts — first woman, first Black woman, first South Asian woman to serve as vice president — secure in the knowledge she won’t be the last.

But Harris’ place at Biden’s side is more than symbolic, and this past week underscored that.

Following the horrific mass murders of 8 people at businesses owned by people of Asian descent, Vice President Harris, not President Biden, was first to comment publicly on the killings. Often, administration officials will defer comment until the boss has had a chance to weigh in, but Harris had a free hand.

And that was no fluke, as just days later, Harris was once again first to comment on a horrific mass shooting, this time in Boulder, Colorado.

On Wednesday, Biden gave his veep another huge vote of confidence by tasking her with leading the response to the situation at the border, and telling reporters “When she speaks, she speaks for me. Doesn’t have to check with me, she knows what she’s doing.”

As if to illustrate this before the fact, earlier that same day Harris had jumped ahead of the president again by telling CBS News that the situation at the border is “a huge problem,” a much stronger characterization than had been made by the administration to that point.

Also this past week, President Biden told staffers at the CDC that his VP is “smarter than I am,” and set right-wing heads to exploding by referring to her as “President Harris” in a speech.

Those right-wingers know something the political media don’t, that Biden and Harris are change agents who figure to continue making history for years to come.

No one who has seen the respect, affection, and admiration that these two have for each other, or understands the enormity of what they’ve accomplished together so far, or has an inkling of the place they’ve already secured in this nation’s history, could fathom asking Joe Biden if he’s going to dump Kamala Harris in 2024.

But that’s exactly what came out of a CNN reporter’s mouth this week at Biden’s first formal press conference.

“You also just made some news by saying that you are going to run for reelection,” Kaitlan Collins said.

“I said that is my expectation,” Biden said, prompting Collins to ask, again, “So is that a yes that you are running for re-election?”

“I don’t know where you guys come from, man,” Biden cracked, as Collins added, “If you do run, will Vice President [Kamala] Harris be on your ticket?”

Biden has an almost superstitious aversion to predicting the future, so he told Collins “I would fully expect that to be the case,” and added “She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

Yes it was a silly question, worthy of the mockery it received since no president ever (no real president) could possibly have answered differently, but the real answer was in Biden’s eyes, just as it is every time he talks about his VP, and she him. And whether the media is paying attention or not, to their supporters it is a beautiful thing.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.