MSNBC National Security Contributor Decodes Hitler Reference in Trump Lowering Flags for Shooting Victims

NBC News and MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, spoke with anchor Brian Williams this week about domestic terror, and offered a hidden meaning for the dates selected for flying flags at half-staff in the United States; A hidden Hitler meaning.

Contrary to a disclaimer he inserted into his remarks, Figliuzzi definitely implied and suggested that President Trump made a deliberate Nazi overture.

Figliuzzi was on with Williams following two mass shootings over the weekend, although the focus was on the first of the two, which took place in El Paso, Texas. Figliuzzi told Williams about the signs of, and similarities between how domestic white supremacist terror in the United States can follow the same methods of radicalization he saw in Islamic terror.

“Not only is the internet facilitating the speed of radicalization, but our leader, our chief executive is seen as almost a mentor and a radicalizer,” he said. “And unfortunately, today, we did not hear what we needed to hear from that person that these extremists and unstable people look to.”

“What happens is the extremists interpret what the President read off a script today as something he needed to say, something he didn’t really want to say,” said Figliuzzi. “So the President’s either getting really good advice and rejecting it, or he’s getting really bad advice.”

“I’ll give you an example of that,” he said. He said you have to understand how “they think” and that “it’s the little things and language and messaging that matters.”

“The president said that we will fly our flags at half mast until August 8th. That`s 8/8. Now, I`m not going to imply that he did this deliberately but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that`s being demonstrated by the White House,” he began.

“The numbers eight eight are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement,” he said. “Why? Because the letter H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 8/8 together stand for Hitler. So we`re going to be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8.”

“No one is thinking about this,” he said, offering the safe explanation for his bringing it up. That is, that he is simply pointing out that they should have noticed this. He offered that as an explanation on Twitter, too.

Dear craziest person on TV, listen carefully; I clearly said I’m not saying Trump did this deliberately, I’m saying he needs advice on how extremists will interpret raising the flag on 8/8. He needs advice on putting out the fire he started. Are you part of that solution? — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 7, 2019

But next he said, “No one is giving him advice or he`s rejecting the advice.” That addendum is key here.

Williams tried to zero in. “I know you`re keeping your options open there, Frank, but as chilling is that is to hear…You`re saying it is possible someone who knows better is offering or editing the words that show up and are read verbatim or supposed to be read verbatim by the president.”

The important question to ask was whether Figliuzzi, by repeating for a second time that Trump might have rejected advice, is whether he was suggesting a deliberate decision on the part of Trump to include a white supremacist, Nazi reference of which he’d been made aware, or not. Williams asked instead the lesser question that should have been a follow-up, about whether Figliuzzi was suggesting that maybe some white supremacist sympathizer who writes Trump’s speeches for him sneaked it through on purpose.

Figliuzzi, however, answered neither question, instead going back to his double talk.

“I`m concerned about who is writing his script and his speeches and what would fascinate me is what he`s rejecting,” he said, again reserving an ‘out’ but also repeating for a third time his implication that Trump was actively deciding not to listen to people who told him not to use a favorite Nazi number. “So it`s possible that several iterations of this speech were given to him, someone with expertise – and believe me, the expertise exists in our intelligence community and law enforcement community and civilian population, and how to counter radicalization — So they, those folks could have advised him on writing an excellent speech that would have created an obstacle on the path of violence that we`re on.”

Up to this point, he said several times that Trump might be rejecting good advice or perhaps getting bad advice. But in his closing he ditches the caveat pretense and offers two possibilities that both amount to the same conclusion.

“He either chose to not take that advice, or he`s not even willing to solicit advice,” he said. So either Trump consciously, deliberately decided he would include a coded Hitler shout-out in the selection of dates for national mourning after being specifically told about it and advised to not do it, or he deliberately avoided anyone who might tell him that.

Figliuzzi tries to frame his decoding of Hitler references as simply being cognizant of something the bad guys might latch onto. He repeated that tacked-on “out” on Twitter. He claims he wasn’t implying this was deliberate, despite repeatedly suggesting that Trump may have done it deliberately. The structure of his argument was abundantly clear, and even Brian Williams knew it.

Figliuzzi was theorizing a Trump conspiracy to send a coded shout-out to neo-Nazis. And that intended conclusion was exactly how it was taken all over social media. And elsewhere.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.