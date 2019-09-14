Trump Lashes Out at Joy Reid After She Calls Him ‘Desperate’ and Mocks His ‘Smoking Hot Beauty Tips’

President Donald Trump attacked MSNBC host Joy Reid hours after Reid mocked him on the air, and curiously claimed to simultaneously know nothing about her and be able to evaluate her talent and “it factor.”

Reid guest-hosted on Friday night’s edition of All in with Chris Hayes, and while it’s anybody’s guess what exactly set Trump off, it;s a safe bet that something did. On Saturday morning, Trump asked “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?”, then proceeded to evince extensive knowledge of Joy Reid.

“Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!” Trump wrote.

There was plenty of Trump reporting on Reid’s show Friday night, so it’s tough to pinpoint what set Trump off.

In one segment, Reid reported on Trump’s remarks to the House Republican Retreat in Baltimore by saying that he sounded “like a desperate man” when he said that “Whether you like me not it makes no difference because our country will go to Hell if any of these people get in. It’ll go to Hell. You know, I was joking but I’m really not joking. You have no choice.”

And in a later segment, Reid viciously mocked that same speech, lampooning Trump’s “Mike Pounds” gaffe. and said Trump “went on to treat the gathered Republicans to some smoking hot beauty tips.”

