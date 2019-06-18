Fox News opinion show Outnumbered is the sort of show one watches to reaffirm one’s own opinion, as it often lacks a point of view that dissents from the pro-Trump, new Republican narrative, and also often lacks serious critical thinking. These programming limitations were paraded Tuesday afternoon as a diverse panel of five conservative pundits misrepresented Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments that the Trump administration is running “concentration camps” at the southern border.

Some background? AOC (as the kids call her) hosted an Instagram Live video Monday night in which she said: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are They are concentration camps.” She then added, “If that doesn’t bother you…I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something.”

For many, the term “concentration camp” evokes the genocidal campaign led by Adolph Hitler in which 6 million Jews were systematically killed in what is obviously one of the darkest periods of the last century.

But there is a broader term of “concentration camp” that AOC was referencing here and that is the “mass detention of civilians without trial.” That definition comes from “concentration camp expert” Andrea Pitzer, author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps. Her position is best summed up by quoting from an Esquire article that states:

“We have what I would call a concentration camp system,” Pitzer says, “and the definition of that in my book is, mass detention of civilians without trial.” Historians use a broader definition of concentration camps, as well. “What’s required is a little bit of demystification of it,” says Waitman Wade Beorn, a Holocaust and genocide studies historian and a lecturer at the University of Virginia. “Things can be concentration camps without being Dachau or Auschwitz. Concentration camps in general have always been designed—at the most basic level—to separate one group of people from another group. Usually, because the majority group, or the creators of the camp, deem the people they’re putting in it to be dangerous or undesirable in some way.”

In other words, concentration camps do not always equal death camps. A nuanced but well-informed distinction.

But Outnumbered is not a television show known for nuance or being well-informed, so the panel discussion on AOC’s comments featured many false representations, mistruths, and outright lies, namely that she was comparing Trump to Hitler and immigration policies to Nazi death camps.

Former MTV VJ turned libertarian Fox Business host (?) Lisa Kennedy set the tone by citing Godwin’s Law, which basically states that the first person to mention Hitler has lost the debate. She neglected to mention that AOC never actually mentioned Hitler, but why let facts get in the way of a good outrage segment?

The “one lucky guy” and beseersuckered Charlie Hurt offered that AOCs “comparison — it’s not only offensive to Holocaust survivors and Jews, it’s offensive to humanity to make that comparison,” despite the fact that Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison exists only in the interpretation of what she said.

Anchor Julia Banderas jumped on, saying, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments are despicable. It makes me sick that she would compare Hitler to the president,” again neglecting to mention that she didn’t actually make that comparison.

Katie Pavlich sort of won the segment with the following two-part doozy. She first blamed Ocasio-Cortez for mischaracterizing a border policy that concentrates illegal immigrants in camps as “concentration camps” before blaming the media for reporting Trump’s draconian border policy.

“The way the media has portrayed how the administration is handling [immigration] issue has been grossly dishonest,” she said.

Has it been dishonest? Huh. Interesting take.

There is plenty of room to reasonably criticize Ocasio-Cortez, even for this comment. But to build an entire and nearly 10-minute segment on a comparison that she didn’t make and is only perceived, while at the same time blaming her for misrepresentation of the facts? Well, that seems wholly irresponsible and worthy of calling out.

It’s almost like Outnumbered has created its own false narrative to hit political opponents based only on fear and the distortion of reality. You know who else used that technique? Wait…OH NO OUTNUMBERED PLEASE SPARE ME I DIDN’T MEAN IT.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.