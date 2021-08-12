Rudy Giuliani Admitted He Lied to Fox News Hosts. What Should They Do About It?

Jonah Goldberg, editor of The Dispatch and a Fox News contributor, has a modest proposal for Fox News hosts that Rudy Giuliani lied to: condemn him and ban him from their shows.

I know this makes me a square, but I think the journalists and TV hosts that Giuliani deliberately lied to (he’s fully admitted it), should condemn him for it and forbid him from ever being on their platforms ever again. https://t.co/yc0bRA0e2R — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 12, 2021

It was recently revealed that Giuliani admitted to investigators that he lied when claiming in 2016, weeks before the presidential election, that a “big surprise” was coming to help Donald Trump’s election.

His comment prompted speculation that FBI agents tipped off Giuliani about the impending announcement from then-FBI Director James Comey that the investigation into Hillary Clinton was being re-opened.

The Washington Post reported that Giuliani admitted he lied in a 2018 interview with investigators:

During the February 2018 interview to try to determine if FBI agents had leaked him sensitive information, Giuliani’s then-law partner and counselor, Marc Mukasey, opined that the standards for truth-telling are different in electoral politics than in legal matters. “In the heat of a political campaign, on television, I’m not saying Rudy necessarily, but everybody embellishes everything,” Mukasey said. “Oh, you could throw a fake,” added Giuliani — who in addition to serving as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001 also spent eight years as a federal prosecutor in the city. “You’re under no obligation to tell the truth,” Mukasey replies, according to the transcript. To which Giuliani repeats, “You could throw a fake.” An agent then said, “Fake news, right?” Mukasey replied, “Right.”

While Goldberg did not cite Fox News in his speech, the comments in question were made by Giuliani in two separate interviews on the network: One on Fox & Friends on October 25, and another on America’s News Headquarters with Martha MacCallum on October 27.

“We got a couple of surprises left,” Giuliani told Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. “And I think it’ll be enormously effective.”

In the October 27 appearance, he told MacCallum there were “pretty big surprises” to come. “We’ve got a couple of things up our sleeve that should turn this thing around,” he said.

A day later, Comey sent a letter to Congress announcing the Hillary Clinton investigation was reopened. Less than two weeks later was the election on November 8.

It’s unlikely Fox News hosts will heed Goldberg’s advice. Trump has lied to them regularly over the course of several years, and he still appears on the network regularly. That said, Giuliani hasn’t been the Fox News regular he used to be. He has appeared on the network just once this year.

