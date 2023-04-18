Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk Discussed ‘The Urge to Have Sex’ and That’s Enough TV for Today

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk talked about sexual intercourse and now it’s time to log off.

They discussed a variety of topics during the interview which aired over two nights. On Monday they chatted about Musk’s decision to fire 80% of Twitter employees since becoming CEO after acquiring the platform. Carlson found the firings hilarious.

On Tuesday, the conversation turned toward procreation. Musk has 10 children with three different women, apparently as part of a quest to become the Antonio Cromartie of Silicon Valley.

“Throughout the world, there have been the rise and fall of many civilizations,” Musk told Carlson. “So there’s an arc. It’s sort of a life cycle arc to civilizations, just as there is to individual humans.”

The Tesla CEO added that civilization should “go onward and upward.”

“That’s, for example, why I’m concerned about decreasing birth rates and the fact that, for example, Japan had twice as many deaths last year as births,” he said.

That led to this exchange:

CARLSON: You’ve talked a lot about this, and can I just ask you to pause for a parenthetical note? Why is that? I mean, the urge to have sex and to procreate is – after breathing and eating – the most basic urge. How has it been subverted? MUSK: Well, it’s just, in the past we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate. But once you have birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy limbic instinct, but not procreate. So we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, the last 50 years or so for birth control. I’m sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization’s going to crumble. The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper? Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell. CARLSON: The most depressing. MUSK: I mean, seriously, yeah. CARLSON: War is less depressing. MUSK: Yeah, I’d rather go out with a bang. [Get it?] CARLSON: With your shoes on, not with your diaper on.

That’s enough television for the day.

Watch above via Fox News, if you must.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.