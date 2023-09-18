‘A Disgrace to This Country!’ Howard Stern Dumbfounded By Lauren Boebert’s Behavior at ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical

Howard Stern was left dumbfounded after detailing the behavior of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who was recently kicked out of a musical performance for causing a disruption.

Boebert, who was on a date to see the musical Beetlejuice on Sept. 10, was asked to leave after she was caught vaping, singing, and taking selfies during the performance.

Later, security footage showed Boebert and her date getting handsy. While the Congresswoman has since apologized for her behavior, Stern called her a “disgrace to this country.”

On the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern was asked by a caller to share his thoughts about the incident.

“Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country! Forget the politics. She’s in a t*tty dress. She’s with some dude. Looks like she’s obviously vaping, but also looks like she might be grabbing his penis during Beetlejuice,” Stern said.

“Is Beetlejuice a sexy play?” co-host Robin Quivers asked.

“It’s a very erotic play evidently. I remember the movie, there was nothing sexy about it,” Stern joked.

Stern joked that the Congresswoman was “fun” but insisted that she’s a liar, after first denying that she was vaping during the musical.

“I don’t know what’s going on in Colorado. What are they — just got dumb people in Colorado. How do you elect someone like her?” Stern said.

“I mean, how did she win an election? How does a woman like that win an election? I mean. You know, there’s certain standards — once you get caught lying like that, goodbye!” Stern said.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com