Ben Shapiro announced that his company The Daily Wire will now create kids content in order to provide alternatives for parents fed up with “woke” Disney.

“America’s biggest corporations are being held hostage by the woke because they are cowards,” he said on Thursday’s episode of The Ben Shapiro Show. “They are absolute cowards!”

“Disney is a company that is meant to derive pleasure for children, that is what it is for. It is a company- their entire net-worth basically was built on the idea that they were going to give you a safe place to let your children be entertained,” he said.

Shapiro continued, “by the way, if you want entertainment that’s going to cater to your children. We’re going to start making kids content over here at Daily Wire specifically. So you don’t have to be catered to by companies who hate your guts and cater to the people who despise your values.”

The comments come after Disney finds itself dealing with internal turmoil over how it has responded to the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida. The company’s initial silence on the bill inspired many employees to stage walkouts in protest. Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued statement shortly after the walkouts apologizing for letting the company down. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down,” Chapek wrote.

On top of that, Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear is set to be re-edited to include a same-sex kissing scene after employees wrote letters to Disney expressing concern over alleged censorship of “overtly gay affection”.

