Ben Shapiro Rages at Build-A-Bear for Collaborating With RuPaul’s Drag Race: They’re ‘Coming After the Kids’

Commentator Ben Shapiro listed Build-A-Bear as one of the things he hates during a recent episode of his show.

Build-A-Bear announced last week a new collaboration with RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race for a new line of teddy bears for their 18+ website The Bear Cave.

A link to the site was originally featured on the main webpage for Build-A-Bear but the products are only intended for customers 18 and older and an age acknowledgment is required to access the page.

On the Wednesday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro added it to his ongoing list of things he hates.

“So, you know, when they say that they’re not coming after the kids, that’s a lie,” Shapiro said. “They’re coming after the kids — apparently Build-A-Bear, which is a store that I’ve taken my kids to a lot, right? This is where you actually go to the store and they have sort of these kind of teddy bear skins, and you get the filling and you fill the bear and you take it home. And the kids love it. It’s really fun.”

Shapiro noted how Drag Queen “teddy bear skins” were now available for purchase.

“They’ve decided that they need to drag queen the kids,” he said. “So Build-A-Bear Workshop is now offering a new RuPaul drag queen bear, which makes perfect sense because you definitely need to teach your kids about boys who dress up as girls.”

“Apparently it’s for 18 plus shoppers, but it’s right there at the top of the front page cover,” Shapiro noted.

Shapiro noted that the link to the bears had been removed from the companies main page and claimed the products were intentionally designed for children.

“Build-A-Bear feels the necessity to do this. Again, this is a product design for children. It’s beyond me, except that all of our cultural arbiters have decided that all of this is the most important thing that you can possibly do,” Shapiro concluded.

Other brands featured on The Bear Cave branch of the Build-A-Bear website include Ted Lasso, The Office, Star Wars, and Doctor Who.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

