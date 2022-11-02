Ben Shapiro Says Candace Owens Would Be Fired From Daily Wire if She Said What Kanye Said — And That Her Defense of Him Was Morally ‘Wrong’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro claimed Candace Owens would have been fired from The Daily Wire if she had made the same anti-Semitic comments as Kanye West.

During a speech Tuesday night at Texas A&M University for the Young America’s Foundation, Shapiro addressed a question from an audience member about Kanye West’s recent headline-making behavior.

A clip from the event circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell shows Shapiro taking a sharp stance on his thoughts surrounding West and fellow Daily Wire host Candace Owens.

“He is an anti-Semite. He’s saying lots and lots of anti-Semitic things,” Shaprio began. “I’m not sure what more there is to say about that. The only thing I might add is that he’s pretty obviously bipolar, and I would think that right now he looks like he’s in the middle of a manic episode.”

“I only say that because I have members of my family who have been bipolar and have had manic episodes. And one of the characteristics of a manic episode is that everything that comes out of your mouth, you think is a wonderful idea, even when everyone around you is telling you to stop. Which seems pretty obvious because he continues to destroy his career and his wealth base — based on his own foolishness, malice, and bigotry,” he added.

While Shapiro did label West as an anti-Semite he did admit to being “amused” by some of West’s claims.

“That’s all I have to say about Kanye. I will say that I’m amused by some of his theories. I have some questions about some of his theories. I mean, namely his theory that the Jews perverted Kim Kardashian — that’s a weird one,” Shapiro joked.

“I think his line was that Kim Kardashian was a wonderful Christian mother of four black children, and then the Jews perverted her. And I seem to remember Kim Kardashian before she was a beautiful Christian mother doing — some things,” he said making reference to Kardashian’s 2007 leaked sex tape.

Shaprio spoke about Candace Owens, a fellow host at The Daily Wire and friend of West’s. Owens made headlines last month after she refused to label West’s comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic.

“My friend Candace Owens is friends with Kanye. She initially gave a response — Candace is great, but she initially gave a response that I thought was pretty wrong. Both morally and sort of logically, but we allow disagreement at The Daily Wire, even when I think that some of my colleagues are wrong,” Shapiro said.

“Let’s put it this way, if she had said what Kanye had said she wouldn’t be working at The Daily Wire. She did not say what Kanye said. Instead, she defended her friend initially in a way that I didn’t like. But that is not a fireable offense. Nor do I even have the power of firing at The Daily Wire, which is why Michael Knowles still works there,” he joked.

Listen above via the Young America’s Foundation.

