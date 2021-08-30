‘Execrable Lies’: Stephen Miller Denies He’s a White Nationalist When Questioned By Megyn Kelly

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller hit back at the “detestable and execrable lies” from critics who accused him of being a White nationalist.

Miller spoke to Megyn Kelly on her podcast, where the conversation turned toward Jean Guerrero, an LA Times columnist who made Miller the leading subject of her recently-released book: Hatemonger. The book delves into Miller’s history and argues that he fueled the most inflammatory, racially-charged elements of former President Donald Trump’s tenure in office.

Responding to Guerrero’s claims of repeatedly advancing White nationalism, Miller said he would file a defamation lawsuit against her, only he’s “too busy actually trying to do positive things for my country.” Miller continued by referring to the “hit pieces” written about him in recent years as he asked “have you ever seen one quote, ever, one statement ever produced from me…that has been objectionable?”

“There is not a single, solitary quote anywhere, in any of these segments, ever saying ‘Aha, here’s the quote from Stephen’…because it doesn’t exist,” Miller said. Kelly, who was fired from NBC for excusing blackface, briefly questioned Miller’s forwarding of White nationalist websites, but then she chuckled as she said “I don’t pay that close attention when they’re calling everybody in the Trump White House ‘White nationalists,’ because that’s what they say about everybody.”

“I see the citation to the websites, but you’re talking about immigration policy,” Kelly went on. “The quotes themselves, I don’t think are as much of the issue as the citation of the sources.”

“The statement, the accusation from a handful of insane people that I am a White nationalist or other various smears are detestable and execrable lies that are repeatedly rebutted,” Miller said. He continued by referring to his critics as “psychos” and “delusional conspiracy theorists.”

During his work with the Trump White House, Miller was a leading proponent of the policy to separate migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, and leaked emails showed him promoting anti-immigrant rhetoric and pro-White nationalist websites. Miller kept his anti-immigration streak going beyond the Trump administration, calling for a complete shutdown of legal and illegal immigration, plus he recently suggested that the U.S. shouldn’t welcome Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban into America.

Listen above, via The Megyn Kelly Show.

