Former Newsmax Host Claims Network Fired Him After He Refused to Attack Tucker Carlson

Former Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield opened up about his departure from the network.

According to the Daily Beast, Stinchfield disappeared from the network in July after they switched around that time-slot to welcome former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren.

Stinchfield left the network shortly after and is now speaking out about his departure from Newsmax in the premiere of his new show Stinchfield – Uncensored.

In a clip from the episode circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Stinchfield claimed the company cancelled his show after he refused to attack top-rated Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The former Newsmax host alleged the network told him his show was cancelled because it failed to compete with Carlson in ratings.

“Tucker Carlson’s doing 3 million people a night. We were doing 300,000,” Stinchfield noted.

He claimed the network came up with a solution.

“Well, if you can believe it, they wanted me to go after Tucker Carlson to attack him. And I had a real hard time with this because to me, Tucker Carlson, I would say is number two to President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party,” he said.

“Really, there’s not a politician, a Republican politician in America today that not does not take a cue from Tucker Carlson over on Fox News. That’s just the reality of things,” Stinchfield added.

Although the former Newsmax host admitted there are some issues where he disagrees with Carlson, it was not worth going against the grain.

“Were there little things I could find to disagree with him on? Yeah. Conservatives don’t agree on everything, but by and large, I had always believed there is strength in numbers and the fight that we are taking to the left, the fight to save America, especially now with President Trump gone, was far too important than to go after Tucker Carlson,” Stinchfield said.

He claimed that his determination prompted the network’s decision.

“Him and I were fighting for the same thing,” Stinchfield said of Carlson. “Yes, Fox News is our competitor. Yes, Fox News strayed from the conservative values that it was founded on. But Fox News wasn’t really the enemy. And honestly, Tucker Carlson isn’t the enemy either by far.”

