Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

By Candice OrtizMar 25th, 2022, 2:31 pm
 

Joe Rogan

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top of the Spotify charts.

The Joe Rogan Experience remains number one, followed by The Daily, Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, and Up First.

Joe Rogan once again dominated the individual episode charts with podcasts featuring author Antonio Garcia Martínez, former CIA officer Mike Baker, and comedian Monty Franklin. The Daily took the fourth spot with their episode titled Ukraine Puts Putin’s Playbook to the Test.

Top 50 Podcasts

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: