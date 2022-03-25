Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top of the Spotify charts.

The Joe Rogan Experience remains number one, followed by The Daily, Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, and Up First.

Joe Rogan once again dominated the individual episode charts with podcasts featuring author Antonio Garcia Martínez, former CIA officer Mike Baker, and comedian Monty Franklin. The Daily took the fourth spot with their episode titled Ukraine Puts Putin’s Playbook to the Test.

