Joe Rogan has advocated for Ivermectin use to help combat Coivd-19 to everyone from his massive podcast audience to Aaron Rodgers to Dana White and apparently to his trick-or-treaters as well.

“Did you give it (Ivermectin) out for Halloween?” Comedian Tim Dillon asked Rogan on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I gave it to everybody,” Rogan said.

“Okay, because I heard you were giving it out for Halloween at the house,” said Dillon.

“I got a room full of it at my house,” Rogan continued in a joking tone. “I open up the room and it sounds like angel voices.”

Dillon then told Rogan he imagines Rogan swimming in a pool of Ivermectin. “I feel like you have a Duck Tales vat of Ivermectin that you swim in everyday,” Dillon said. “It’s just you and Ivermection doing the backstroke.”

Rogan explained he’s still surprised he’s become the face of Ivermectin. “I never thought it was going to be a big deal when I was bringing that up,” Rogan said. “When I was bringing that up it was because it was on a laundry list of stuff I took. It was one of the things I took. Now it’s connected to me.”

Rogan continued that people think Ivermectin is ineffective and dangerous because of the media. “They got tricked, they got tricked into doing this by the media,” Rogan said. “The media over and over and over again said, ‘Disproven, conspiracy theory, horse de-wormer.’ What they ignored is how affective it’s been in other countries.”

Rogan, who is right at the top of the Most Influential List this year, previously called out CNN for claiming he was taking horse de-wormer, and got Dr. Sanjay Gupta to agree that it wasn’t a fair characterization.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com