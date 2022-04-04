Joe Rogan says trans-athlete Lia Thomas is an “assault on women’s sports” and might be “the woke straw that breaks society’s camel back.”

Speaking with comedian Yannis Pappas last Thursday on The Joe Rogan Experience, Pappas floated the idea that perhaps Thomas was undercover trying to expose the complexities of gender and sports. “What if Lia Thomas is just going undercover like 21 Jump Street – doing some sort of gender research,” he said.

“To crack wokeness,” Rogan suggested.

Pappas continued, “Maybe there’s some huge corruption going on in collegiate swimming, in female collegiate swimming and she’s just getting in there.”

“That would be good. But what it is now is not good,” Rogan replied. “What it is now is an assault on women’s sports. And the idea that anyone would think it’s fair that someone who was number 4 – 6 – 2 as a man, 462 in the nation, is number 1 as a women a year later. And that’s fair.”

“You don’t think – maybe it was her passion for swimming that got her to number 1?” Pappas joked.

“Could be – just an amazing woman.” Rogan replied. “Maybe becoming her true self allowed her to win.”

Rogan continued, “That might be the woke straw that breaks society’s camel’s back. People are – Women are so frustrated because if you – or parents if your daughter is competing and they’re competing against trans women it’s not fair. It’s not fair no matter what anybody says. There’s this nonsense idea of like ‘well there’s outliers’. There’s outliers and then there’s biological males.”

“There’s a reason why we have a distinction between men and women’s sports,” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com