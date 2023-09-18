Megyn Kelly Says Trump’s Answer About Gender Was ‘Weak Sauce’: ‘I Really Wish He Did Better On That’

Megyn Kelly declared that former President Donald Trump’s answer regarding gender during their interview last week was “weak sauce.”

During their conversation, Kelly asked Trump point blank, “Can a man become a woman?”

“In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman. I think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, no, although they’ll come up with some answer to that also someday. I heard just the other day they have a way that now the man can give birth. No,” Trump said.

Kelly spoke candidly about the interview with controversial, hard-right radio host Glenn Beck on the Monday edition of The Glenn Beck Program.

Megyn Kelly tells @glennbeck her takeaway from her interview with Trump: "I really wish he did better on that. 98% of the Republican Party is united on this issue." pic.twitter.com/5uSeS34YlZ — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 18, 2023

“What was your takeaway? Because he never really answered it, but he did shake his head no, towards the beginning. What’s your takeaway from that?” Beck asked.

“Well, I thought it was weak sauce,” Kelly said.

“I really wish he did better on that. I liked Ron DeSantis’ answer, I’m going to be honest, which is ‘No, no, no, no. Obviously, no.’ And it’s not determined based on who can give birth. It’s determined by God. And it’s pretty obvious just as soon as you come out of the womb. That’s the way it’s always been. That’s the way it continues to be,” Kelly said. “Notwithstanding this weird agenda by some activists in this crazy trans-agenda-pushing cult.”

Kelly speculated that perhaps Trump danced around the question in hopes of appeasing trans voters.

“Trump clearly knows that. I don’t know if he’s trying to, like, appease some group of trans voters that he thinks is going to make the difference with him. Even when I had Don Jr. on my show, he was kind of dancing around this issue. I think that they think they’re somehow going to do better with Democrats if they don’t hit this straight on, even though, I mean, 98% of the Republican Party is united on this issue. It is not a winner for any Republican to hedge on this,” Kelly said.

Watch above via The Glenn Beck Program.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com