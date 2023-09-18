Matt Gaetz ‘100 Percent’ Expected To Run For Florida Governor in 2026, NBC Reports

Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) political ambitions appear to be aimed at the Florida governor’s mansion, according to NBC News.

Reporter Matt Dixon quoted a Florida GOP operative as saying Gaetz is an “instant frontrunner” for the job, which could open up relatively soon due to term limits on current Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

DeSantis is running a distant second behind Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. If DeSantis loses, which is looking more likely, he would have two years left as Florida’s governor before Gaetz could run.

Gaetz and other Florida Republicans were in Tallahassee over the weekend to celebrate the new speaker of the house, Rep. Danny Perez (R-FL). NBC News reported:

As part of those festivities, Perez held a reception Sunday night at an AC Hotel by Marriott near the city’s downtown. At the event Gaetz was seen “kind of holding court,” and he strongly implied several times he would be running for governor, four people at the event told NBC News.

NBC News quoted a GOP lobbyist as saying, “There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in.”

A GOP operative told NBC News that Gaetz was “100 percent in,” on the idea of running.

When asked about the possibility, Gaetz said for now, he’s focusing on getting Donald Trump re-elected president.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day,” Gaetz said, according to NBC News. “But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026,” adding, “My only political focus right now is Trump 2024.”

NBC News quoted Florida trial attorney and Democratic donor John Morgan on Gaetz’s chances.

“He will be running in a large field. He could win with 30 percent,” Morgan said. “Trump’s endorsement alone gets him that.”

Trump hasn’t commented on the speculation.

Gaetz has been particularly vocal lately in his effort to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The MAGA Republican gave a speech on the House floor last week accusing McCarthy of reneging on his promises.

“On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House speaker, I rise today to serve notice. Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role.”

Read the NBC News article here.

