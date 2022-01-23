Steve Bannon Rages That Biden Should Face Charges Over Southern Border: ‘This November Is About One Thing, It’s Impeaching Joe Biden’

Former White House Chief Strategist turned podcaster Steve Bannon underscored on his show the importance of Republicans winning back the Senate majority and flipping the House, for one reason only: impeaching President Joe Biden.

In a rant apparently directed at the president, Bannon went off, saying: “You have stood down ICE and you’ve stood down Border Patrol, and guess what? That’s the impeachment hearing I want to hear.”

“You’re going to sit there for day after day and week after week and we’re going to bring the witnesses,” Bannon claimed. “We’re going to bring the witnesses of what you did to this country and what you did on the southern border.”

According to Pew Research, the U.S. Border Patrol reported over 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2021 fiscal year, which is “more than quadruple the number of the prior fiscal year and the highest annual total on record.”

Bannon then alleged that after impeachment, Biden will face “criminal charges for allowing this country to be invaded by your actions.”

“We’re not going to back down, so write it down,” Bannon said. “This November is about one thing: it’s impeaching Joe Biden to stop this madness and to stop this illegitimate regime from destroying out nation.”

Watch above, via video from RawStory.

