Senator Ted Cruz reveals he’s not in favor of using the 25th amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office.

On Thursday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, co-host Michael Knowles asked him if he would ever consider using the 25th amendment, citing Biden’s cognitive decline. “It seems clear, I think even to honest liberals, that Joe Biden has some age-related impairment. He’s not the man he was five or ten years ago and he was never all that sharp to begin with. So, it does raise the question. Should we be talking about invoking the 25th amendment?”

“There’s no doubt he’s diminished and diminished significantly due to age. Um, I think the threshold for the 25th amendment is really damn high. And it’s particularly damn high when the voters were on notice of the impairment and elected him anyway,” Cruz said.

Cruz continued, “Look, it was not a secret a year and a half ago that Joe Biden had, you know, lost about 65 miles on his fast ball.”

“Right,” Knowles agreed.

“So, I would be hesitant to go down that road of the 25th amendment. I think it’s dangerous as hell. I think having a president in office who is less than fully aware of what’s going on. Who our enemies believe is less than fully aware of what’s going on. Who our friends believe is less than fully aware of what’s going on. Who everybody believes is, to a significant degree, out of it. That’s a real problem,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com