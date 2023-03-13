Tucker Carlson Scoffs at ‘Autistic’ Trump For Claiming He Would End Ukraine War: ‘He Didn’t Build the Border Wall in Four Years’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called former President Donald Trump is a “little bit autistic” and dismissed his claim he would end the war in Ukraine in a lengthy and candid interview on the Full Send Podcast.

At one point during the discussion, the topic of Russia’s invasion came up.

“I saw Trump said he could close that in 24 hours if he wanted to,” host Kyle Forgeard asked. “Do you think he could?”

“I have no idea,” Carlson said. “I mean, he couldn’t build a border wall in four years. So, you know there is a gap between promises and delivery with all politicians, very much including him.”

Carlson proceeded to call the former president “a little bit autistic,” arguing that gave him a different perspective from other politicians.

“But I will say in Trump’s defense, and maybe cause he’s a little bit autistic, he saw the stakes of this, like at the very beginning — and this is what I do love about Trump, particularly in foreign policy. He sees the big stuff. He’s like, ‘Wait, you’ve got Russia and China. They don’t trust each other. We can’t let them get together.'”

Carlson said Trump was right about the growing alliance between China and Russia, but was dismissed by his critics as racist for calling it out.

“They’ll kick our ass and — we’re not gonna fight a war against them, one hopes, but we’ll definitely be taking orders from them, definitely. And he said that five years ago when everyone’s like, Shut up racist! Okay, he’s a racist, but is he wrong?” Carlson said.

“He says, if we start a war by proxy against Russia, Russia will align with China and we’ll be fucked. Like — do you think that’s true or not? Shut up. I mean, they would never address it,” Carlson said.

“That’s when I was like, whatever you think of Trump, these people are speaking in bad faith. They’re stupid. They’re also the ones who got us into the Iraq war to no benefit to anybody,” he added.

