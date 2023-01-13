WATCH: Joe Rogan Tries Hallucinogenic ‘Magic Honey’ From Nepal, Gets Disappointed When It Doesn’t Make Him ‘Trip Balls’

Joe Rogan taste-tested “magic honey” that was supposed to have hallucinogenic properties on a recent episode of his podcast, leaving the comedian questioning if he had taken the correct dose.

On the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with YouTube star Will Sonbuchner, better known as Sonny Side from the show Best Ever Food Review Show. Sonbuchner makes videos traveling around the world trying unique dishes from various countries for his 9.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Sonbuchner had previously heard Rogan mention “magic honey” on another podcast episode and reached out to let him know that he was harvesting it at the time in Nepal.

During the episode, Sonbuchner encouraged Rogan to try the honey, despite not knowing the correct dosage to take.

“This was in Nepal. Nepal. Very close to Tibet. Now, this looks like store bought honey, cause there’s a label on there. What that truly is — is I transferred the honey to this grocery store bottle. So if I went through customs, I wouldn’t have any issues,” Sonbuchner said.

“If you look at it, you can open it up, you’ll see a couple things. You’ll see it’s a little bit more liquidy than typical honey. Typical golden — you know, in the bottle shaped like a bear — honey,” he added.

“This is supposed to be the honey that makes you trip balls?” Rogan asked.

“Yeah — so I think we should try it,” said Sonbuchner eagerly.

Sonbuchner explained that the honey is harvested off the side of cliffs. Rope ladders are used by locals to scale the cliffs.

“There’s a couple things that are interesting here. One is like the collection process, which is dangerous and just kind of unbelievable. I mean, one of the scariest — you see all these bees here, I had to wear the bee hat. Everyone, nobody messes around. Everyone wears the bee hat as soon as they get the smoke going, these bees go insane. And you see thousands of bees stinging the shit out of everything and everyone, trying to get through people’s clothing,” Sonbuchner said.

Before letting Rogan try the honey, Sonbuchner explained a possible side effect: not being able to walk. A local in the region had told him that he had tried the honey 20 years prior and took a lot. The local claimed he was unable to walk for 24 hours after.

“I think we should try it out,” Sonbuchner remarked, holding up a spoon.

“Sounds like shit. Sounds terrible,” Rogan said.

“No, but if you do too much it’s shit,” Sonbuchner replied.

“Are you sure?” Rogan pressed back apprehensively.

“We gotta find out, Joe,” Sonbuchner said.

Rogan eventually tried the honey, only taking a small sampling.

“I got a show I gotta do. I can’t have fake legs. My legs aren’t moving,” Rogan said.

As the conversation continued, Rogan began to ask more questions.

“What’s the recommended dose?” he said.

“That’s the tricky part. There’s not one,” Sonbuchner replied.

Rogan described the feeling as similar to eating a hot pepper where your throat becomes scratchy, but in the clip did not exhibit any side effects of the supposed hallucinogenics.

“Yeah, I’ll try more if this, you know, if I get out of this okay,” Rogan said.

“Oh, I think you’ll be fine. I think you just kind of tasted a little bit,” Sonbuchner replied.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

