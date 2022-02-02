Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into his fellow Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday after the Missouri Senator reportedly moved to urge the Biden administration to end its support for Ukraine joining NATO.

Axios, which broke the news, noted that “Hawley is staking out a position increasingly supported by the Republican base but historically at odds with the mainstream GOP consensus still backed by his Senate colleagues.”

Kinzinger, a veteran of both Afghan and Iraqi combat operations, slammed Hawley over the news.

“I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self egrandizing [sic] con artist,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter.

“When Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be layed [sic] in the open for all to see, and be ashamed of,” the Illinois congressman added.

Kinzinger, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, is a proponent of the Republican Party’s classic foreign policy stature – a more hawkish and interventionist approach toward geopolitical adversaries.

Hawley, the Missouri Senator famous for leading the vote against certifying the 2020 election and giving a fist pump to demonstrators on Jan. 6, 2021, now represents the emerging faction in the GOP that is opposed to foreign intervention unless a clear U.S. national security interest is at stake.

Axios explained Hawley’s position on Ukraine joining NATO, adding, “Hawley said he supports sending assistance that Ukraine needs to defend itself, but contends that the U.S. interest “is not so strong” to warrant going to war with Russia.”

