AOC Says She ‘Would Love’ to Get Rid of Her Tesla After Twitter Spat with Elon Musk

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been clear from the beginning of her political career that climate change is one of the most essential issues for her. She personally drives an electric vehicle, but now says she wishes she didn’t have it several weeks after a Twitter spat with the man behind it: Elon Musk.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ocasio-Cortez said she wants to drop her Model 3 Tesla, but also insisted she doesn’t care about Musk’s recent headfirst dive into politics, in which he’s railed against wokeism and shown some support for the Republican Party. Liberal activists and politicians have also expressed concern about his potential purchase of Twitter.

“He’s a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks,” Ocasio-Cortez said about Musk’s recent political statements.

The Democrat said she bought her Tesla in 2020 to drive back and forth between Washington D.C. and her district in New York City.

“At the time, it was the only EV that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges,” she said. “I would love to switch.”

Last month, Ocasio-Cortez got a response from Musk on Twitter after she tweeted, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

“Stop hitting on me. I’m really shy,” Musk commented on the tweet.

The congresswoman then claimed she was speaking about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, but she later deleted that explanation, saying she did not want to feed “massive ego complexes.”

She also told Bloomberg that she mainly wants another electric vehicle so she can get one made by unionized workers.

