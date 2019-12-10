House Republicans took to social media on Tuesday to respond to the Democrats’ unveiling of impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the articles of impeachment as “baseless” and “partisan,” adding, “They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts aren’t on their side.”

🚨 BREAKING → Dems unveiled their baseless, partisan articles of impeachment. They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts aren’t on their side. This is a pathetic political mission to try to rig 2020 against @realDonaldTrump. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 10, 2019

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded to the news by claiming “House Democrats have proven themselves guilty of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress” themselves.

With this disgusting impeachment charade, House Democrats have proven themselves guilty of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 10, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed the articles are “the product of a baseless attempt to upend the will of the people less than 11 months” before the 2020 presidential election– a sentiment echoed by other House Republicans.

Dana Bash: “Would you move forward with a vote on articles of impeachment if that remains true, that you have no Republican support?” Democrat Whip Clyburn: “We would, absolutely.” And Democrats are. pic.twitter.com/YSm6toG86y — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 10, 2019

We’re watching the political #impeachment that our founders warned about in real time:

Democrats are concerned more about the clock and calendar than facts or fairness. https://t.co/19Z46dh1wy — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 10, 2019

For months leading up to 2016, all we heard from Democrats was that questioning our elections was a “threat to democracy.” Since then, all they have done is question our elections—without evidence and without basis—culminating in this charade impeachment. Breathtaking. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 10, 2019

Where I’m from, you stand behind your work. If @RepAdamSchiff really believes the president should be impeached, Schiff should have shown up and taken our questions. Instead, it was “take your donor to work day” in the House Judiciary Committee. #ArticlesOfImpeachment pic.twitter.com/qNFW4tpB2M — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 10, 2019

Democrats say @POTUS abandoned the national interest. That is false. ✅266,000 jobs created in November ✅Half a million more manufacturing jobs in the Trump presidency. ✅700,000 construction jobs. We are doing better than ever before. #ArticlesOfImpeachment — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 10, 2019

As Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler release their Articles of #Impeachment, there is less support for impeachment today among the American people – and even among House Democrats – than there was when their sham proceedings began. 1/3 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) December 10, 2019

The founders feared a single party #impeachment because it would bitterly, and perhaps irreparably, divide our nation. Nancy Pelosi and her radical lieutenants simply don’t care. This will backfire on them politically, but it will do serious harm to America in the process. — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) December 10, 2019

House Democrats ran secret impeachment hearings. Called partisan donors to testify. Refused to call others who would contradict their hoax. Refused to wait out court reviews. Now impeaching the President for “obstruction of Congress.” They turned this entire process into a joke! — Scott DesJarlais (@DesJarlaisTN04) December 10, 2019

After all the accusations @SpeakerPelosi & @RepAdamSchiff have made, after all the sham theater & rigged proceedings, these articles show impeachment has no substance other than the Dems’ loathing of the people & fear of @realDonaldTrump. THIS is the tyranny our Founders feared. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) December 10, 2019

House Dems unveiled they’re impeaching on “abuse of power” & “obstruction of Congress.” They’ve managed to introduce 2 formal impeachment charges and ZERO pieces of firsthand evidence. #impeachmentsham — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) December 10, 2019

Articles of Impeachment vs. @POTUS Trump announced today are shameless, baseless abuse of Congressional power by House Democrats. Liberal media will enable & support. I will defend Constitution & vote NO. Can’t yield to progressive mob rule. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) December 10, 2019

The next time someone says we need to ‘abolish the #electoralcollege‘, remember today. Look at the members announcing articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump (duly elected by 30 states) – each from CA & NY. Do you want CA& NY making decisions for the rest of the country? — Ted Yoho (@RepTedYoho) December 10, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]