‘Baseless, Partisan’: House Republicans React to ‘Pathetic’ Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

By Charlie NashDec 10th, 2019, 10:12 am
President Donald Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Republicans took to social media on Tuesday to respond to the Democrats’ unveiling of impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the articles of impeachment as “baseless” and “partisan,” adding, “They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts aren’t on their side.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded to the news by claiming “House Democrats have proven themselves guilty of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress” themselves.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed the articles are “the product of a baseless attempt to upend the will of the people less than 11 months” before the 2020 presidential election– a sentiment echoed by other House Republicans.

