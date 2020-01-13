A new report says Bernie Sanders told fellow Democrat senator and 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren he doesn’t think a woman can win the race to become president.

CNN reports that Sanders and Warren met at Warren’s apartment in December of 2018 in order to talk about what would happen to their friendship and the progressive movement if they competed against each other for the 2020 Democratic nomination. MJ Lee cites four sources who told her the senators agreed not to attack each other, but when Warren outlined her strengths against President Donald Trump, “Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win.”

Sanders sent a statement to CNN, denying the characterization of his meeting with Warren:

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win. It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

Warren’s campaign has yet to comment.

Sanders and Warren have remained civil with each other by-and-large throughout the Democratic primaries, though there have been indications that they might be preparing to go after each other soon.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Sanders campaign was running with a collection of talking points to depict Warren as someone who’s “bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party.” Warren responded by telling reporters she was “disappointed” by this turn of events, though Sanders denied his involvement in the attack by saying it came from campaign people who “sometimes say things that they shouldn’t.”

Watch above, via CNN

