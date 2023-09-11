Biden Under Fire After Falsely Claiming He Was at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11: ‘His Worst One Yet’
President Joe Biden came under fire on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 after he falsely claimed to have been at Ground Zero the day after the attack on the World Trade Center.
Biden became the first sitting president not to visit the 9/11 memorial site on the anniversary of the attacks, Monday, opting to deliver a speech from Alaska instead.
“Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating,” claimed Biden during the speech.
However many social media users, including the Republican National Committee, were quick to point out that Biden was actually in Washington, D.C. the day after 9/11 and did not visit the site until a week later.
“Um…” reacted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), while former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wrote, “Wow. @JoeBiden even lies about 9/11. He is a disgrace.”
“@JoeBiden’s famous ’empathy’ is nothing more than a series of lies, plagiarism, and grotesque distortions of his past,” tweeted Republican politician Kari Lake, who noted that while Biden was “nowhere near New York City the day after 9/11,” his rival, former President Donald Trump, was.
Fox News contributor Guy Benson, meanwhile, questioned whether Biden poached “this memory and description from Hillary Clinton, who actually was there on 9/12,” or whether he had simply “misremembered.”
Biden also received criticism on Monday for becoming the first sitting president post-9/11 not to visit the memorial of the attacks. Meanwhile, Biden’s White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson came under fire for marking the anniversary of 9/11 with a message celebrating Saudi investment.
In 2021, Biden was told by the families of victims on 9/11 not to attend that year’s 20th anniversary memorial over to his decision not to declassify documents on the attacks, which are alleged to show Saudi Arabian involvement.
