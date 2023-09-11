Biden Under Fire After Falsely Claiming He Was at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11: ‘His Worst One Yet’

President Joe Biden came under fire on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 after he falsely claimed to have been at Ground Zero the day after the attack on the World Trade Center.

Biden became the first sitting president not to visit the 9/11 memorial site on the anniversary of the attacks, Monday, opting to deliver a speech from Alaska instead.

“Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating,” claimed Biden during the speech.

However many social media users, including the Republican National Committee, were quick to point out that Biden was actually in Washington, D.C. the day after 9/11 and did not visit the site until a week later.

BIDEN: "Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell." On September 12, 2001, Biden was in Washington, D.C., for a Senate session. pic.twitter.com/vUyu63KXcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 11, 2023

Joe Biden just completely lied about being at Ground Zero the day after 9/11. He was in DC. The Senate convened on 9/12/01 to condemn the attack

pic.twitter.com/9TubWBSD1a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2023

I can’t remember Biden being at Ground Zero on September 12 https://t.co/azrHheJtgS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 11, 2023

“Um…” reacted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), while former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wrote, “Wow. @JoeBiden even lies about 9/11. He is a disgrace.”

Wow. @JoeBiden even lies about 9/11. He is a disgrace. https://t.co/q7ty6HLL51 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 11, 2023

Never forget…and then he immediately forgets where he was. https://t.co/l3sf2QIOFa — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 11, 2023

“@JoeBiden’s famous ’empathy’ is nothing more than a series of lies, plagiarism, and grotesque distortions of his past,” tweeted Republican politician Kari Lake, who noted that while Biden was “nowhere near New York City the day after 9/11,” his rival, former President Donald Trump, was.

.@JoeBiden's famous "empathy" is nothing more than a series of lies, plagiarism, and grotesque distortions of his past. Biden was nowhere near New York City the day after 9/11/01. Do you know who was? https://t.co/NamSnL4Mke pic.twitter.com/OjaQamrvx8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 11, 2023

Joe Biden is an egregious liar and this might be his worst one yet. Now, he's saying he was at the site of the Twin Towers the day after 9/11/2001. Even George W. Bush didn't get there until 9/14/2001. What a disgusting, shameless liar. A complete insult to the survivors and… pic.twitter.com/mPwj1Lg2Uv — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 11, 2023

Fox News contributor Guy Benson, meanwhile, questioned whether Biden poached “this memory and description from Hillary Clinton, who actually was there on 9/12,” or whether he had simply “misremembered.”

Did he just poach this memory and description from Hillary Clinton, who actually was there on 9/12/01? Or was he referring to his memory from a week later — the timeline of which he’s misremembered/repackaged for greater emphasis? https://t.co/9JZfMEej9x pic.twitter.com/sr1pM1zXmt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 11, 2023

"I remember standing there the next day." Joe Biden Does anyone else remember Joe Biden at Ground Zero on Sept 12, 2001? If so please post it. It could be real news. If not why isn't he being removed from office starting tomorrow by both parties? https://t.co/UJFRFLkJwX — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 11, 2023

Biden also received criticism on Monday for becoming the first sitting president post-9/11 not to visit the memorial of the attacks. Meanwhile, Biden’s White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson came under fire for marking the anniversary of 9/11 with a message celebrating Saudi investment.

In 2021, Biden was told by the families of victims on 9/11 not to attend that year’s 20th anniversary memorial over to his decision not to declassify documents on the attacks, which are alleged to show Saudi Arabian involvement.

