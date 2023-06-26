‘Biden Will Never Give Up On His Son’: The View’s Ana Navarro Gets Emotional Describing Hunter Biden Scandal as Story of ‘Father’s Love’

The View’s Ana Navarro got emotional when talking about Joe Biden‘s relationship with his troubled son, Hunter Biden, saying, “Biden will never give up on his son.”

Last week the president’s son agreed to plead guilty to federal misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge that will not have him see any jail time. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg played tape of press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refusing to answer reporters’ questions about Hunter’s presence at the state dinner for India’s prime minister.

“The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that — it’s also the story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than,” said Navarro. “He is a father first; take it or leave it. That’s who he is, that is part of his heart. There was 380 people at this dinner. It’s not like Hunter was sitting at [Attorney General] Merrick Garland‘s lap. It was a bunch of people…and I think that the reason he’s been able to get out of addiction is because Joe Biden embraced him entirely the entire time.”

Sara Haines said she didn’t fault the Bidens for inviting their son.

“What I take issue with, is, he should have sat this out, if we’re being honest…he just got charged with a felony charge, misdemeanors, you’re going to a dinner where your dad is front and center, he’s trying to campaign…like, sit it out. Sit at home just for a minute. Just take a seat. This is about your dad and your family,” she said.

“If I was charged with a felony and misdemeanor, I would not be at a state dinner with the most powerful people on the planet,” argued Alyssa Farah Griffin. “So, I think the optics were bad, and I guarantee that Biden’s staffers were trying to talk him out of being there, and Merrick Garland, who’s tried to remain above the fray in this, and is now seen hobnobbing with them.”

Watch the video above via ABC.

