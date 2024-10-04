Biden Makes First Ever Appearance In White House Briefing Room To Take Questions, Jokes He’s ‘Back In’ The Race

President Joe Biden made his first appearance since taking office at a White House Briefing Room on Friday where he joked about jumping back into the race — when asked about it.

Biden touted some economic achievements relating to his administration including a strong jobs report and a temporary resolution ending the strike at major U.S. ports.

A new jobs report show that the U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.1%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report exceeded expectations as economists predicted approximately 140,000 jobs would be added in September.

“The past two days, we’ve gotten some very good news about the American economy,” Biden said. “Just yesterday, shipping carriers, after some discussion with International Longshoreman’s Union, came to an agreement to keep the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf ports open. We averted what could have become a major crisis for the country.”

Surprise in the briefing room – President Biden’s first appearance here pic.twitter.com/BUI09cxbEi — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 4, 2024

Moreover, the president thanked the Longshoreman Union members, carriers, and port operators for coming to a temporary resolution to end a strike that was costing the economy billions per day.

“I especially want to thank the carriers, the port operators, and the Longshoremen Union for reaching this agreement at a time when the nation has experienced such terrible devastation from Hurricane Helene,” Biden noted. “It was truly a service to the American people, for all these parties to come together and respond to our request to keep the ports open.”

After the president wrapped up taking questions from the press, one reporter asked Biden as he was leaving the room if he regretted dropping out of the race. Biden turned around smiling and replied, “I’m back in!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.